HD Hyundai and Maersk Bet Big on Solid Oxide Fuel Cells for Maritime Decarbonization

HD Hyundai and Maersk have just inked a fresh R&D partnership in South Korea, and they’re not just stopping at methanol-powered ships this time. The two powerhouses are doubling down on next-gen solutions to tackle maritime emissions and drive industrial decarbonization even further.

Pushing the Envelope: Fuel Cells, Retrofits & AI

The collaboration’s setting its sights on three major goals. First up, they’re teaming up to develop cutting-edge Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) that promise a huge efficiency boost for onboard power systems. Next, they’re working on clever retrofit packages that can breathe new life into existing vessels. And finally, they’re tapping into smart tech with AI-driven logistics tools to streamline operations and cut emissions at every step.

All Eyes on South Korea’s R&D Scene

The deal was made official at HD Hyundai’s Global R&D Center in Seongnam — a move that highlights just how much weight South Korea is throwing behind marine innovation. Kicking things off, Maersk plans to roll out a six-month pilot program in 2025 on its methanol-fueled ships to put the new systems through their paces. If all goes well, this could pave the way for SOFCs to become a key reference point in shaping future IMO regulations.

A Head Start on the Race to Zero

With the clock ticking toward the EU ETS expansion in 2026 and international pressure mounting, these two aren’t sitting around waiting for mandates. They’re actively reshaping what the future of ocean shipping will look like — rethinking fuel strategies, fleet design, and even influencing the very rules that govern shipping’s path to carbon neutrality.

Bottom line? From hydrogen fuel cells to clean ammonia solutions, momentum is building. The maritime world is shifting fast — and HD Hyundai and Maersk clearly plan to be at the helm of that change.