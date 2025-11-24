Hydrofuel Canada’s World leading Electrochemical and Photochemical sustainable fuels and chemicals technologies featured in “Earth with John Holden”

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA (November 20, 2025) — Hydrofuel Canada’s World leading Electrochemical and Photochemical sustainable fuels and chemicals technologies were featured in “Earth with John Holden Series”.



The Hydrofuel opening segment in the episode of the docu-series EARTH aired on Sunday, November 16 at 3:30pm EST on Bloomberg TV. EARTH is also available on the streaming platforms Vimeo, Amazon Prime, Google TV, and YouTube. The segment can be viewed at the following link https://f.io/K73ViPeP



In this episode, John Holden attended the 2025 Canadian Hydrogen Conference in Edmonton, where he found out how the company Hydrofuel Canada works to decarbonize and profitably manufacture green hydrogen, ammonia, ethylene and other carbon-based chemicals.



The Hydrofuel’s EARTH segment includes interviews with Alberta’s Minister of Energy and Mines the Hon. Brian Jean and Dechant Farms owner Ken Dechant, Ontario’s award winning University of Toronto Professor Geoffrey Ozin and company Chairman and CEO Greg Vezina, and the Netherlands Hans Vrijenhoef Vice President Past Ammonia Energy Association.







The Hon. Brian Jean, Alberta Minister of Energy and Mines and John Holden





University of Toronto, Tier 1 Research, Nanochemistry Chair Prof. Geoffrey Ozin

The US multi-patented Micro Ammonia Production System (MAPS) technology was developed by Georgia Tech University and licenced exclusively by the company in April of 2022. A three year lab to pilot scale research project was started at Colorado State University in August 2022, with plans underway to start further development of this electrochemical tech at the University of Toronto.



In addition to its patented Micro Ammonia Production System (MAPS) technology, Hydrofuel Canada is developing groundbreaking photochemistry technology with the University of Toronto that uses solar and LED light to separate hydrocarbons into valuable chemicals, providing a renewable pathway for the generation of low-cost hydrogen as a by-product instead of the primary product.



Their First-of-Its-Kind Solar-Driven Ethylene And Hydrogen Production research yielded a pioneering method for producing ethylene and hydrogen from ethane using sunlight. This innovative approach, detailed in a recent paper published in Nature Energy, offers a sustainable alternative to the conventional energy-intensive and carbon-emitting process of steam cracking.



The Royal Society of Chemistry 2025 Horizon Prize winning photochemistry technology research project Hydrofuel has been working with the University of Toronto since July of 2023 has been extended through Year 3 with a total $2.5 Million CAD budget, continuing the opto-chemical engineering of high-efficiency and low-cost photocatalysts and photoreactors for photoreforming H2 carriers licensing and cooperation agreement with the Solar Fuels Group (SFG).



Hydrofuel’s unique Electrochemistry and Photochemistry technologies allow 100% carbon emission free production using renewable energy, with the benefit of smaller scale being more efficient located closer to end use, thereby eliminating large scale storage, distribution and transportation costs, and associated emissions regardless of the energy feedstocks used.



About Hydrofuel Inc.:



Hydrofuel Canada Inc. and its predecessor C.A.E.C.- Canadian Alternative Energy Corp. of Mississauga, Ontario have over 45 years of experience in Ammonia and Hydrogen energy and fuel systems technologies. Hydrofuel®™ are registered Trade-Marks in Canada, the USA and EU.

Greg Vezina, Chairman and CEO

Hydrofuel Canada Inc.



Greg Vezina, Hydrofuel Canada Inc., +1 905-501-0010, [email protected]