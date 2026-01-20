Hydrogen Airport Pilot Pioneering Zero-Emission Snow Removal at Helsinki Airport

Picture this: it’s early morning at Finavia Helsinki Airport and the tarmac is blanketed in snow. But instead of the usual diesel guzzler, a silent Hydrogen Airport Pilot experiment is unfolding before your eyes—a zero-emission plow carving through drifts without so much as a puff of smoke.

Could hydrogen keep airports running in sub-zero conditions?

When temperatures plunge below –10°C and heavy snowfall piles up, airports in the Nordics face a wild juggling act: moving passengers safely while clearing runways fast. Up until now, diesel plows and blowers have been the go-to, spewing carbon and particulates right where crews and travelers breathe. But under the EU-funded Airport Decarbonization push, Finavia is saying, “What if we switched to hydrogen?”

A glance behind the technology

At the heart of the test is a Hyzon Hydrogen Truck leased from Estonia’s Zerobus. It’s got a robust plow and brush blower rigged for apron work, yet it hums along on pure, clean power. Here’s the lowdown:

Green Hydrogen produced by P2X Solutions at their Harjavalta electrolysis plant is trucked in and pumped at a temporary apron filling station built by MP Logistiikka .

produced by at their Harjavalta electrolysis plant is trucked in and pumped at a temporary apron filling station built by . A fuel cell stack melds H₂ with O₂, creating electricity that spins the vehicle’s motors—no combustion, no emissions.

Refueling follows strict airport-grade safety protocols, taking about the same time as topping off a diesel truck.

“We wanted to prove hydrogen’s reliability when the mercury dips,” says Sami Kiiskinen, Development Director at Finavia. “So far it’s been seamless, and we’re logging data on refuel times, performance and operational safety.”

Who’s fueling this mission?

This isn’t a solo stunt; it’s a real team effort:

Finavia – The state-owned operator behind 21 Finnish airports, steering the green transition.

– The state-owned operator behind 21 Finnish airports, steering the green transition. Hyzon – The US/Dutch pioneer crafting the Hyzon Hydrogen Truck .

– The US/Dutch pioneer crafting the . P2X Solutions – Delivering the Green Hydrogen from Harjavalta’s electrolyzers.

– Delivering the from Harjavalta’s electrolyzers. MP Logistiikka – Setting up and running the on-apron refueling station.

– Setting up and running the on-apron refueling station. Zerobus – Leasing the truck for this bold pilot.

All of this sails under the EU’s Interreg Baltic Sea Region programme, which aims to jump-start hydrogen in aviation ground operations across Finland and the Baltics.

Why it matters

Believe it or not, ground vehicles like snowplows can account for up to 10% of an airport’s direct emissions. Swapping diesel rigs for hydrogen-powered ones can:

Slash carbon emissions on the apron

Boost air quality for passengers and staff

Build hands-on know-how in hydrogen refueling and safety

Lay the groundwork for hydrogen buses and eSAF-handling vehicles

“This is our first leap toward fully net-zero ground operations,” Kiiskinen notes. Having already hit net-zero CO₂ in its buildings last year, Finavia Helsinki Airport is now tackling the fleet side of the ledger.

Real-world challenges and ripple effects

No one’s pretending this is plug-and-play. Early hurdles include keeping hydrogen tanks performance-stable in freezing air and scaling up supply if more vehicles join the fleet. Right now, Harjavalta’s electrolyzers can only churn out so much, so any big rollout would need more production sites.

But the ripple effects are already stirring interest. Airlines and ground handlers are leaning in—if hydrogen nails it here, we could see:

Hydrogen bus fleets for passenger shuttles

Fuel-cell tow tractors and belt loaders

On-site hydrogen hubs at airports across the region

“Once you prove one safe station, you can replicate it everywhere,” says Herkko Plit, CEO of P2X Solutions. “Plus, we refine cost models and logistics as we go.”

What’s next?

In the coming weeks, Finavia will wrap up performance analysis and then ship the truck off to pilot sites in Tallinn and Riga. Data on refuel turnaround, uptime and total hydrogen use will guide decisions on future vehicle buys and permanent filling stations.

For now, this trial is a clear message: airports can—and should—lead the charge in net-zero aviation. It’s not just about runways and terminals; it’s every piece of equipment that keeps flights on schedule. If snowplows can go zero-emission on Green Hydrogen, then who knows what’s next?

Snippet: Helsinki Airport’s hydrogen pilot proves zero-emission snow removal in sub-zero temps isn’t sci-fi—it’s happening right now.