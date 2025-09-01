Hydrogen Boosted by Cummins-Navistar Class 8 Fuel Cell Truck Pilot

Right now, deep in Southern California’s logistics maze, a fresh Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell truck is revving up for a full-year shakedown that could change the game for zero-emission heavy-haulers. Co-developed by Cummins Inc. and Navistar International Corporation—with powertrains built by Accelera by Cummins, operations managed by Werner Enterprises, and backed by the U.S. Department of Energy—this prototype marries cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cells and an electric drivetrain onto an International RH Series chassis.

At the 2025 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo, they rolled out the details: this Class 8 pilot will spend the next year running in Werner’s Fontana, California network. They’re aiming for over 300 miles per hydrogen fill, better fuel efficiency than a diesel rig, and a 35% slash in upfront costs—perfectly lining up with DOE’s H2@Scale sustainable energy goals and California’s tough new emissions mandates.

From Lab to Road: The Emergence of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks

Over the last decade, hydrogen fuel cells moved from lab curiosities in buses and vans to serious contenders for Class 8 rigs. Early prototypes proved the concept, but big trucks needed beefier stacks, high-pressure tanks, and clever thermal management to handle real-world hauls. DOE targets—like 300+ miles per fill and pushing hydrogen production costs below $6/kg—drove breakthroughs in membranes and tank design. Today’s Cummins-Navistar prototype takes all that lab wizardry and turns it into a truck you can actually drive on Southern California highways. It’s a clear example of how sustainable energy and zero-emission technology can really take off beyond the lab bench.

Deep Dive into the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powertrain

Under the hood, the magic is in the modular HyPM HD90 system—basically two HD45 fuel cell stacks hooked up in series and feeding a high-torque electric motor. When you open the throttle, hydrogen stored onboard reacts in the stacks to generate instant juice, offering quick throttle response and solid efficiency across different loads. And since it’s an electric driveline, you ditch most of the moving parts found in diesel engines, which means simpler upkeep and longer system life.

Exploring the HyPM HD90 Modules

Each HyPM HD45 stack kicks out about 45 kW, so a pair gives you 90 kW of smooth power for both driving and auxiliary needs. The system can switch individual modules on or off depending on whether you’re cruising down the freeway or crawling through city streets, optimizing your hydrogen consumption. A clever cooling circuit with heat exchangers keeps everything in check, even when Southern California temps soar past 100°F. The electric drive unit then turns that power into torque at the wheels via a simple single-speed gearbox, built for heavy-duty workloads.

Strategic Collaboration and Funding

This project builds on an 80-year partnership between Cummins and Navistar, now steering towards zero-emission technology. Under DOE’s H2@Scale program—which is all about driving down hydrogen production costs and expanding hydrogen infrastructure—the team landed EERE funding to cover hardware integration, field sensors, and even some upgrades to Werner’s refueling stations. Werner brings know-how in fleet ops and driver training to the table, so between hardware, data, and real-world feedback, they’re tackling the technical, logistical, and cost challenges together.

Field Testing in Fontana

Werner will weave the prototype into its local and regional routes out of Fontana, a key logistics hub near Southern California’s ports. Over the one-year pilot, they’ll track everything from duty cycles and refueling time to uptime rates and maintenance notes under real-world conditions. Drivers will log how the truck responds—zero-to-full-power sprints, hauling heavy loads, and handling boiling summer heat or chilly winter mornings. Refueling happens at 350-bar stations on-site, thanks to DOE-backed upgrades, making it a real test of hydrogen infrastructure readiness alongside performance.

Market and Economic Considerations

Battery-electric trucks have their niche on steady, short-haul routes, but hydrogen’s energy density and diesel-like refueling speed make it a tempting option for regional runs. By targeting a 35% cut in upfront cost—through streamlined manufacturing and modular stack builds—the partners hope to narrow the price gap with diesel. DOE models show that North American fleets could hit total cost of ownership parity by decade’s end, as green hydrogen production scales up and fuel cell supply chains mature. Toss in lower maintenance, simpler driver training, longer vehicle lifespans, and fewer scheduled services, and the savings can really add up—boosting broader efforts in sustainable energy and zero-emission technology.

Comparative Perspective on Zero-Emission Trucking

While Class 8 battery-electric rigs shine on fixed, predictable routes with depot charging, hydrogen fuel cell trucks promise longer legs and quick turnarounds for mixed-use runs. Pilots in Europe, Asia, and Australia—like the H2Haul project—have blazed trails, but this Cummins-Navistar-Werner test is one of the first in the U.S. to cover everything from desert heat to coastal humidity. California’s Clean Air Action Plan and new truck rules have been catalysts for fuel cell interest, pushing performance and emissions goals to new heights. All of this pairs with expanding hydrogen infrastructure to ensure these rigs keep rolling.

Implications for Industrial Decarbonization

Heavy-duty corridors are pollution hotspots—one diesel truck can belch out up to 161 metric tons of CO2 a year. Swapping even a slice of that fleet for hydrogen-powered rigs could dramatically cut greenhouse gases and NOx, aligning with California’s 2035 zero-emission targets. A successful trial doesn’t just prove the tech; it validates infrastructure investments, triggers more public-private partnerships, and fuels policies that back clean hydrogen production and distribution. Cleaner air along busy routes also translates to real health dividends for neighboring communities, cutting down respiratory issues tied to diesel particulates.

Looking Ahead

As the pilot rolls on, the big milestones are clear: hitting consistent 300+ mile ranges, proving a 35% cut in upfront costs, and keeping uptime above 90%. Nail those, and early adopters will feel confident, triggering bigger fleet shifts. We’ll be watching how hydrogen production costs keep falling and hydrogen infrastructure sprouts up, hoping these fuel cell trucks are sharing lanes with diesel and BEV haulers by the early 2030s. Regulators and policymakers will pore over the data to fine-tune incentives, tax credits, and infrastructure grants that can speed up the clean-truck revolution.

About the Companies: Cummins Inc. (est. 1919) is a global leader in power solutions, now pushing into a zero-emissions segment called Accelera by Cummins. Navistar International Corporation builds the International RH Series trucks and engines that have powered fleets for decades. Werner Enterprises is a major U.S. carrier testing next-gen clean vehicles, and the DOE’s EERE office funds breakthrough hydrogen projects through the H2@Scale program.