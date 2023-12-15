Hydrogen cars are appropriate in all urban area, say US university researchers

A team of scientists from the University of Houston released a white paper about the potential of H2.

The University of Houston recently released a white paper describing high potential for hydrogen cars in urban areas, referring to them as both competitive and friendly to the environment as a gasoline and diesel vehicle alternative.

The researchers underscored how well suited H2 powered passenger vehicles are to urban areas.

The white paper was titled “Competitive Pricing of Hydrogen as an Economic Alternative to Gasoline and Diesel for the Houston Transportation Sector”. In it, researchers stated that over 230 million tons of CO2 are emitted by the Texan transportation sector annually. In 2022, there were 5.5 million vehicles registered with the Texas Department of Transportation in Houston alone.

As the city also has a number of H2 production facilities for industrial applications, H2 is already readily available there. That said, the H2 is not produced using emissions free methods, as it is grey hydrogen, which is made using natural gas without mitigating its carbon emissions. The H2 is used primarily for fertilizer production and petroleum refining.

Still, there is potential for the development of green H2 to power hydrogen cars in the city.

According to the white paper, while most H2 currently produced in Houston is grey, green H2 also has a place in the city.

“It has more than sufficient water and commercial filtering systems to support hydrogen generation,” said the white paper. “Add to that the existing natural gas pipeline infrastructure, which makes hydrogen production and supply more cost-effective and makes Houston ideal for transitioning from traditional vehicles to hydrogen-powered ones.”

In the paper, the researchers compared steam methane reforming methods of H2 production with and without the use of carbon capture. They also compared those methods with H2 production using electrolysis powered by grid electricity.

The findings

The researchers found that businesses would find it notably advantageous if they were to use hydrogen cars. This advantage extended both in an economic and environmental direction. They pointed to the advantages of passenger hydrogen cars due to the faster refilling and greater range than battery electric vehicles, the current dominant emission-free passenger vehicle.

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.