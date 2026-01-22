Hydrogen Council Announces New Board Composition to Drive Clean Hydrogen Deployment

In a bold move that signals a shift from roadmaps to real-world action, the Hydrogen Council rolled out its revamped Board earlier this month. Leading the charge, Co-Chairs François Jackow (CEO of Air Liquide) and Jaehoon Chang (Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group) will steer a team of 15 top executives covering every link in the hydrogen value chain—from hydrogen production to end use. You might’ve noticed Baker Hughes jumping on board, while long-standing members Johnson Matthey, Sasol, Sinopec and Topsoe are back with fresh mandates. With its Lead, Build, Deliver mantra, the Council is making it crystal clear: hydrogen deployment isn’t a matter of “if” anymore—it’s a matter of “when.”

Balancing Energy and Automotive Expertise

Ever wondered why having two co-chairs matters? By tapping François Jackow and Jaehoon Chang, the Council brings together two essential skill sets. Jackow’s spent decades scaling up electrolyzers, managing hydrogen production facilities and striking distribution deals across Europe, North America and Asia. Chang, on the flip side, has taken Hyundai’s hydrogen fuel-cell cars from neat prototypes to actual fleets on the road, navigating consumer preferences, fueling logistics and transport regulations along the way. Put them together and you get a mix of big-picture strategy and boots-on-the-ground rollout know-how—exactly what you need to turn plans into projects.

A Truly Global, Cross-Sector Lineup

The new Board is about as international as they come, pulling talent from six continents. Here’s who’s in the mix:

Air Liquide (France) – Co-Chair

(South Korea) – Co-Chair

Baker Hughes (US) – Energy tech and infrastructure whiz

Johnson Matthey (UK) – Catalyst experts

Sasol (South Africa) – Industrial hydrogen producers

Sinopec (China) – Big in hydrogen and petrochemicals

Topsoe (Denmark) – Catalysis and ammonia tech

Cummins (US) – Fuel-cell systems and hydrogen engines

Linde (Germany) – Liquefaction and distribution tech

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan) – Cryogenic transport

Masdar (UAE) – First Middle Eastern member driving regional projects

Siemens Energy (Germany) – Electrolyzer specialists

Yara Clean Ammonia (Norway) – Ammonia-as-carrier innovators

Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan) – Fuel-cell vehicle pioneers

Valterra Platinum (US) – Energy transition solutions

From Roadmaps to Results

If you’ve been watching the clean energy scene, you know hydrogen’s been stuck in “promise limbo” for too long—snazzy reports, big targets and pilots, but not much scaling up. The Council’s Lead, Build, Deliver framework flips that story. They’re talking clear timelines, funding commitments and policy blueprints that cover everything from renewable-powered electrolyzers to hydrogen infrastructure like liquefaction plants, refueling stations and heavy-duty fleets. Word is, capital backing for clean hydrogen has jumped tenfold in five years—solid proof there’s serious money on the table. Now the challenge is syncing those dollars with construction permits, supply chains and customer contracts. Nail that, and the industry’s street cred will shoot through the roof.

Connecting the Dots of the Value Chain

Think of the Board as your one-stop shop for hydrogen’s full cycle:

Electrolysis: Siemens Energy brings next-gen electrolyzers that sip less power per kilo of hydrogen.

Catalysts: Johnson Matthey and Topsoe crank up reaction speeds for hydrogen and ammonia synthesis.

Liquefaction: Linde and Kawasaki Heavy Industries handle cryogenic cooling and transport—so you can ship hydrogen worldwide.

End Use: Toyota, Hyundai and Cummins scale fuel-cell tech—from passenger cars to grid backup gear.

Geopolitical and Regional Ramifications

There’s more than just business here. Masdar joining as the first Middle Eastern board member isn’t just PR—it shows oil-exporting nations see hydrogen as their next big export. In Asia-Pacific, heavy hitters like Sinopec, Hyundai and Toyota are locked in a race to dominate zero-emission transport—from cars to ships to power plants. Over in Europe, energy giants are betting on hydrogen to decarbonize steel, refineries and chemical complexes. North America’s focus? Locking in federal incentives, financing massive projects and keeping supply chains local—where players like Baker Hughes and Valterra Platinum now have seats at the table.

Shaping Policy and Standards

It’s no accident that so many members are policy powerhouses. Together, they’ll guide governments on weaving hydrogen into climate plans and syncing up safety and technical norms. Rolling out gigawatts of electrolyzers and miles of pipelines isn’t a weekend DIY job.

Looking Ahead

What’s next? The real litmus test arrives at the Council’s Global CEO Summit. Expect an updated “Hydrogen 2030: Lead.Build.Deliver” playbook, plus announcements on gigawatt-scale electrolyzer tenders, coalition-backed hydrogen corridors and fresh policy packs designed to unlock private capital. If this Board means business, 2026 should be the year hydrogen jumps from boardrooms into pipelines—and onto pump nozzles.

About the Hydrogen Council

The Hydrogen Council is the world’s biggest CEO-led alliance focused on hydrogen’s role in hitting net-zero goals. Since day one, it’s grown into a 15-member Board spanning energy, automotive, chemicals and tech sectors across six continents. By marrying private-sector muscle with public policy, the Council’s mission is to speed up hydrogen production projects, standardize regulations and spark sustainable growth.