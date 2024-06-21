The Hydrogen Council has a new Co-Chair, and he’s the perfect choice

Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO Jaehoon Chang is the new Co-Chair.

Earlier this week, the Hydrogen Council announced that Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO Jaehoon Chang would be joining Linde CEO Sanjiv Lamba as the Council’s new Co-Chair. Together, Chang and Lamba will work closely with member CEOs as the Council moves forward in its next chapter.

Chang is an ideal choice for the new Co-Chair position.

Why? Firstly, Hyundai is one of the founding members of the Hydrogen Council. Secondly, the South Korean automaker has been a leader of hydrogen momentum for almost half of Hyundai’s existence.

The company has achieved multiple world firsts in the hydrogen field. Most notably, Hyundai was the first in the world to mass produce fuel cell electric passenger and heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), which is no small feat. What’s more, the company holds the top selling record of FCEVs in the world.

Hyundai is fully committed to making a hydrogen society that extends beyond mobility, but also reaches the entire hydrogen value chain, including hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and use. Not just a primary offtaker, Hyundai has demonstrated its position as a global energy transition leader. As such, it seems quite fitting that the company’s president and CEO is the Council’s new Co-Chair.

Chang will take over as Hydrogen Council Co-Chair from Yoshinori Kanehana.

Yoshinori Kanehana is the Chairman of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and has served as the Council’s Co-Chair for the past two and a half years. He will continue to support the Council’s efforts as a dedicated member.

“The Hydrogen Council is a crucial initiative in our global energy transition effort,” commented Chang in the recent news release announcing him as the Council’s new Co-Chair. Chang added that he’s “delighted” with his new title and is looking forward to bringing the Council’s vision to life with fellow hydrogen leaders and expanding “the positive impact of hydrogen around the world.”

What’s next for the Council.

The Hydrogen Council is a global CEO-led initiative that brings together 140 companies from 20 counties across Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Council members have a united vision and long-term ambition to accelerate the clean energy transition through hydrogen.

Next up, the Council has its sights set on unlocking demand for hydrogen and establishing a framework for global trade and speeding up investment.