Kia and Hyundai collab on new hydrogen fuel cell technology

The automakers are working on the development of a new advanced PEM system tech.

Kia Corporation and Hyundai Motor Company are working with WL Gore & Associates to develop a new hydrogen fuel cell system technology for zero emission vehicles.

The agreement for the collaboration was signed in Korea at the Mabuk Eco-Friendly R&D Center.

The collaborators are seeking to develop an advanced polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) for hydrogen fuel cell systems. There will be a substantial focus on the central aspects of the development of PEM. Ultimately, the purpose of working together is the development of an advanced PEM for next generation zero emission commercial vehicles.

The PEM is used by fuel cells for conducting the protons between two electrodes. The PEM works by blocking the direct combination of the H2 and H2 gases, making it possible for protons to be selectively conducted and thereby produces an electrical current which can provide a vehicle with power. The PEM tech is central to both the durability and performance of the entire system.

The companies have all expressed their enthusiasm over the promise of this hydrogen fuel cell collaboration.

“We are entering the next chapter of our partnership with Gore,” said Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation Head of Battery Development and Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Development Chang Hwan Kim.

“By leveraging the 15 years of collaboration, we will acquire advanced fuel cell technology and lead the fuel cell electric vehicle market, accelerating the movement towards a sustainable future.”

Gore contributes its expertise to the new collaboration.

Delaware-based Gore is an advanced materials company. It is contributing its PEM, Catalyst coated Membrane and MEA (Membrane Electrode Assembly) technology expertise to this new collaboration. This addition to the advanced hydrogen fuel cell expertise at Hyundai Motor and Kia is intended to support the development of next generation systems for commercial vehicles, passenger cars and non-automotive applications.

“We look forward to advancing our long-standing partnership with Hyundai Motor and Kia,” said Gore Clean Energy Business Group Leader Michelle Augustine. “Leveraging our advanced PEM technology solutions, we will work together with Hyundai Motor and Kia to enable them to deliver fuel cell vehicles that provide a performance and cost advantage to consumers.”

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.