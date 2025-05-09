Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks Hit the Road in UK’s First Major Trial

John G Russell (Transport) Ltd kicks off UK’s first major hydrogen fuel cell truck trial

John G Russell (Transport) Ltd is gearing up to launch the UK’s very first large-scale hydrogen fuel cell truck trial in Coatbridge, Scotland, rolling out in Q2 2025. This six-year project is part of the UK government’s ZEHID initiative and is set to take zero-emission freight tech to the next level.

Putting hydrogen and electric HGVs to the test

The trial will put a spotlight on Scania HFCEVs—each equipped with a 120kW fuel cell and boasting a range of around 450km. They’ll be running alongside MAN’s 400kW electric HGVs, which feature fast 1.2MW charging systems. These trucks won’t just be sitting pretty in a lab—they’ll be out on real freight routes, hauling actual loads.

More than just a data-gathering mission, the trial will explore how hydrogen fuel cells stack up against diesel when it comes to real-world use. That means testing everything from cold-start reliability to refueling logistics, and whether hydrogen really has what it takes to handle the tough demands of heavy goods transport.

Big cuts in carbon, big potential for change

If this trial leads to a full-scale rollout, we’re looking at the potential to slash up to 15,000 tonnes of CO₂ every year. That’s a big deal for industrial decarbonization and adds real momentum to the shift toward zero-emission technology in freight.

Why Coatbridge?

Choosing Coatbridge wasn’t just about logistics—it’s a nod to the town’s freight-heavy past and its access to modern hydrogen infrastructure near Glasgow. It’s the perfect place to turn that industrial history into something cleaner and more sustainable—making it a powerful symbol of transformation.

This ambitious project sets the stage for fuel cell technology to prove its worth in the real world. If it works, it could drive a serious shift in how the UK moves its goods—and pave the way for a greener, cleaner freight future.