Hydrogen Fuel Cells Advance Zero-Emission Ground Support at Exeter Airport

An Aviation First in Hydrogen Ground Support

This month, Exeter Airport pulled off something pretty exciting: the UK’s first live airside trial where multiple hydrogen-powered ground support vehicles wheeled into action during a real commercial aircraft turnaround. Under the Zero Carbon Turn banner—steered by Exeter Airport and its Regional and City Airports group—the showcase featured a hydrogen internal combustion engine tug, a fuel cell baggage tractor and a hybrid hydrogen-diesel ground power unit. Joining forces for this milestone were Cranfield University, TUI, ULEMCo, Boeing, MULAG and the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

Driving Industrial Decarbonization at Regional Airports

When you think of pilots for zero-emission technology, big hubs usually steal the spotlight. But regional players like Exeter Airport can actually sprint ahead. Under the watchful eye of Stephen Wiltshire—once an operations director and now in his second year as Managing Director—the airport has turned its WWII legacy into a modern playbook for industrial decarbonization. It’s a living lab, gathering real-world data, ironing out safety procedures and guiding regulators on how to weave hydrogen infrastructure into daily apron life.

Spotlight on the Technologies

At the heart of the demo were three hydrogen setups running side by side under live conditions:

Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Tug (by ULEMCo ): A modified engine that burns hydrogen, emits only water vapor and cuts out direct CO₂.

(by ): A modified engine that burns hydrogen, emits only water vapor and cuts out direct CO₂. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Baggage Tractor (by MULAG ): This one taps hydrogen fuel cells to power the tractor entirely on clean electricity—zero-emission technology in action.

(by ): This one taps to power the tractor entirely on clean electricity—zero-emission technology in action. Hybrid Hydrogen Diesel Ground Power Unit: A UK-first on a commercial flight, co-developed with Boeing, blending fuel cell output with a diesel generator to keep aircraft systems humming.

Running all three together marked a major milestone, proving a practical route to zero-carbon operations on the apron.

Collaborative Research Backbone

Cranfield University brought the data, publishing a deep-dive report by Dr. Thomas Budd, Associate Professor of Airport Decarbonisation. He laid out performance benchmarks, safety insights and refuelling protocols, and urged for longer trials to capture seasonal quirks. He’s also calling for hands-on workshops and webinars to spread best practices and align everyone on the path to sustainable energy.

Historical Perspective on Hydrogen at Exeter

Long before this full-blown demo, Exeter Airport was chosen for the UK CAA’s first Hydrogen Challenge Sandbox. Back then, they ran single-vehicle pilot tests and simulated refuelling drills. Stepping up from those controlled experiments to today’s live airside trial shows a methodical approach—validating safety systems, storage protocols and integration with the existing apron setup before full deployment.

Regulatory & Funding Framework

The trial was greenlit by the UK Civil Aviation Authority, which picked Exeter as one of its inaugural sandbox sites to boost hydrogen infrastructure readiness. With that regulatory nod secured, the next phase—scheduled for winter—will be funded by the Connected Places Catapult. That round will stress-test everything in sub-zero conditions to see how refuelling, performance and safety monitoring hold up when temperatures dive.

Market Impact and Airline Partnerships

TUI jumped on board by supplying a Boeing 737 for the live turnaround. They’ve also got plans to boost Exeter capacity next summer, adding roughly 80,000 more seats. More flights mean more chances to weave hydrogen ground support into everyday operations—helping airlines tackle scope 1 emissions and gearing up for future hydrogen-powered aircraft.

Economics of Sustainable Operations

Sure, investing in hydrogen vehicles and fuelling stations can sting more upfront than diesel gear. But look at the full picture: total cost of ownership is tightening. Green hydrogen sidesteps fuel duty, and electric drivetrains with hydrogen fuel cells cut maintenance bills. Plus, as the UK cranks up electrolyser capacity, green hydrogen production costs are expected to tumble—making hydrogen ground equipment an even stronger contender alongside batteries and traditional fuels.

Lessons Learned from the Trial

This demo proved you can safely juggle multiple hydrogen systems on a busy apron—no small feat. The team pinpointed tweaks around refuelling cycle times, standardising high-pressure connectors and adding leak detection sensors. They also refined training so ground crews get comfortable handling gaseous hydrogen and can adapt existing emergency procedures without a hitch.

Positioning for Hydrogen-Powered Aircraft

With hydrogen aircraft moving from concept to prototype, having ground support sorted is crucial. By trialing tugs, tractors and GPUs now, Exeter Airport is laying the groundwork for an ecosystem where both planes and support vehicles tap the same green hydrogen supply chain. This forward-leaning approach syncs perfectly with government and industry pushes for net-zero aviation.

Broader Industry Implications

Exeter’s achievement shows smaller airports can lead on industrial decarbonization, sparking faster know-how sharing among operators, regulators and tech providers and paving the way for broader sustainable energy transitions. It also drives local growth by creating green jobs in operations, maintenance and safety oversight, while helping regulators fine-tune guidance on hydrogen handling so others can replicate or scale similar initiatives.

Closing Insight

We’re at a real tipping point where hydrogen fuel cells and hybrid systems are stepping out of the lab and onto the apron. Exeter Airport’s Zero Carbon Turn trial offers concrete proof that diverse hydrogen technologies can coexist on the ground—marking a significant leap toward zero-emission technology in airport operations. As the team gears up for the winter phase and beyond, the data they collect will shape best practices, inform policy and power the aviation sector’s push to a fully decarbonized future.