Hydrogen Fuel Cells at Port Newark: Rutgers’ $13M Truck Pilot

CAIT has snagged a $13 million grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA). The mission? Put six Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks to the test in real-world drayage work, starting early 2026. These rigs will haul containers for a full year, helping us gather hard data on hydrogen fuel cells in heavy-duty logistics and map their place in a wider sustainable energy scene.

Let’s be honest: ports are diesel kingdoms. Day in, day out, drayage trucks circle terminals, belching particulates. Port Newark, run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is one of the busiest—and one of the worst when it comes to emissions. By swapping diesel guzzlers for Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell beasts, CAIT hopes to slash those nasty nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, giving Newark neighborhoods cleaner air to breathe.

Real-World Data Collection

The pilot comes in two steps. First, CAIT and nonprofit ally Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE) will iron out truck purchases, nail down hydrogen infrastructure logistics, and design a neighborhood-friendly hydrogen fueling station with help from Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG). Then, as 2026 kicks off, those six trucks will run daily drayage shifts while researchers track everything—fuel use, uptime, maintenance hiccups, you name it—over the next 12 months.

Behind the Technology

Here’s the tech scoop: hydrogen fuel cells create electricity when hydrogen meets oxygen, spitting out only water and heat. In the XCIENTs, high-pressure tanks feed the fuel cell stack, powering electric motors that deliver torque on demand—perfect for the stop-and-go shuffle of drayage. Plus, quick fill-ups and longer ranges dodge the usual battery-electric headaches: charging times and range anxiety.

This isn’t just about cleaner trucks. CAIT director Ali Maher says, “We’re aiming to turn New Jersey into a hotspot for hydrogen R&D and workforce training.” Governor Murphy’s clean energy playbook aligns with that, and NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan highlights how green hydrogen ties into industrial decarbonization and state competitiveness. Nail this trial, and we could see a spark in local jobs, more homegrown fuel production, and New Jersey cementing its spot in the zero-emission technology space.

Michael Zwick, Rutgers’ senior VP for research, points out that this pilot is a textbook example of teamwork—academia, industry, and government pulling together to hit policy marks like the Port Authority’s net-zero by 2050 pledge. If it works here, other ports could copy the playbook.

Air Quality and Workforce Development

For years, communities around Port Newark have weathered diesel pollution. Swapping in fuel cell trucks could dramatically cut those harmful emissions. At the same time, CAIT’s training program will teach technicians everything from station upkeep to fuel cell diagnostics, building a skilled crew ready for a future of green hydrogen solutions.

Cost and Maintenance Insights

One key deliverable? A head-to-head look at the total cost of ownership for hydrogen fuel cells versus traditional diesel drayage rigs. CAIT’s team will crunch numbers on hydrogen pricing, maintenance cycles, and infrastructure expenses over the year. Early signs suggest that while fuel cell trucks and fueling stations come with a higher sticker price, long-term savings on upkeep and cleaner uptime could bridge the gap.

NJEDA’s backing under Governor Murphy’s watch and Tim Sullivan’s vision signals New Jersey’s commitment to diversifying clean transport—electric buses, offshore wind, and now hydrogen drayage. “We need a mix of solutions for lasting economic and environmental wins,” Sullivan notes. This pilot might just become the template for future industrial decarbonization grants.

Meanwhile, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey sees the trial as a linchpin in its net-zero carbon mission by 2050. By rolling out first-of-its-kind hydrogen trucking tests, the Authority shows it’s serious about integrating zero-emission technology into core operations. Success here could spark similar projects at other terminals, building a cross-country network of low-carbon ports.

When those XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks hit the lanes in early 2026, everyone’ll be watching fuel economy, maintenance costs, and uptime stats. CAIT and CTE plan to lay all the data on the table at the end of the study, so public and private players can learn in real time. If hydrogen trucks hold up, Port Newark might become the gold standard for zero-emission drayage worldwide.

At its core, this pilot is more than a fleet swap. It’s a proving ground for how zero-emission technology scales in one of North America’s busiest gateways—and whether hydrogen can carve out its niche alongside battery-electric setups. As regulations tighten and sustainability targets loom, the lessons from New Jersey’s experiment will echo far beyond the Delaware River.