Hydrogen Fuel Cells Drive Daimler Truck’s Zero-Emission Strategy for Europe’s 6 Million Trucks

For Karin Rådström, CEO of Daimler Truck AG, it’s simple: Europe’s highways should hum with zero-emission technology. Whether you’re talking hydrogen fuel cells or battery-electric powertrains, her mission is to decarbonize around six million trucks plying the continent today. Under the “Stronger 2030” banner, Daimler Truck is doubling down on ambitious sustainability goals while keeping an eye on profitability—proving you don’t have to sacrifice the bottom line to save the planet.

Heavy-duty transport eats up a big chunk of Europe’s transport emissions. With around six million trucks on EU roads, the diesel era can’t hang on much longer. Europe’s regulatory push—from tighter emission rules to subsidies for clean vehicles and backing new hydrogen infrastructure—coupled with a broader drive toward sustainable energy and industrial decarbonization, lays the groundwork. Yet, trucking needs vary: the range, payload and duty cycle of a long-haul hauler aren’t the same as those of a city distribution rig.

Karin Rådström makes a clear case for mixing and matching technology: battery-electric trucks where you’ve got charging stations and shorter hops, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles when you need longer range, heftier loads and lightning-fast refuels. That technology-neutral playbook lets fleet operators pick the right tool for each job, smoothing the way for a broader move to zero-emission technology.

The case for a dual-track approach

The beauty of running two paths in parallel is flexibility. Battery-electric powertrains excel in regional haul, urban delivery and return-to-base operations—where high-capacity charging is already sprouting up. Meanwhile, hydrogen fuel cells, like those in the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 prototypes, deliver 600+ kilometers of range, handle heavy payloads and refill in minutes. By backing both camps, Daimler Truck protects customers from bumps in the infrastructure rollout and keeps fleets moving.

Fuel cells vs. batteries: picking your haul

Think of battery-electric trucks as the go-to for routes with reliable overnight charging or fast-charging corridors. They’re super-efficient, emit zero tailpipe pollution and ride on a grid that’s steadily greening. On the flip side, hydrogen fuel cell rigs thrive when you can’t afford long charging stops and need to cover vast distances. The only emission? Water vapor—making them a poster child for industrial decarbonization in demanding long-haul work.

Building the backbone: charging and refuelling networks

No matter which powertrain you choose, reliable infrastructure is non-negotiable. Europe’s rolling out high-power charging stations at a brisk pace, fueled by public cash and private investment. Hydrogen refuelling stations are still rare but growing along key arteries in Germany, France and Scandinavia. Scaling up green hydrogen—via electrolysis powered by wind, solar or other renewable energy—will be a game-changer. Without affordable hydrogen, fuel cell adoption stalls; without chargers, battery uptake stalls. Daimler Truck is teaming up with governments, utilities and partners to plug these gaps.

Driving down costs: Cost Down Europe

Plunking down money for green tech is one thing; making it pay off is another. That’s where Daimler Truck’s “Cost Down Europe” program comes in—targeting over €1 billion in structural savings by 2030. Think smarter manufacturing, leaner dealer networks and tighter operations. Better economics translate directly into lower total cost of ownership, helping zero-emission technology go toe-to-toe with diesel on price and performance.

Tech meets strategy: beyond the powertrain

This shift isn’t just about swapping engines. Through Coretura, the joint venture with Volvo Group, Daimler Truck is crafting software-defined vehicle platforms packed with over-the-air updates, predictive maintenance and smarter fleet management. Whether it’s a battery rig or a hydrogen fuel cell truck, real-time data helps boost uptime, optimize routes and slash operating costs—a win for both fleets and the environment.

Steering towards 2030 and beyond

With prototypes already on the road and series production of hydrogen trucks lined up for the early 2030s, Daimler Truck bets on a phased, market-driven rollout. Europe’s pro-clean rules—plus falling battery and green hydrogen prices—set the stage for a transport revolution. Challenges remain, from building out charging and hydrogen infrastructure to scaling up sustainable energy for electrolysis, but a balanced, tech-neutral strategy keeps both legs of the zero-emission stool sturdy.

About Daimler Truck AG

Daimler Truck AG is the world’s largest commercial truck maker, based in Germany. Its “Stronger 2030” strategy zeroes in on profitable growth, decarbonization through hydrogen fuel cells and battery tech, and operational excellence across Europe—and beyond.