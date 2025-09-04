Hydrogen Fuel Cells: GenH2 Trucks Achieve 225,000 km in German Customer Trials

A milestone on German roads

Ever wondered how close hydrogen trucks are to mainstream long-haul? This summer, Daimler Truck dropped a convincing hint: five Mercedes-Benz GenH2 fuel cell trucks racked up over 225,000 kilometers across Germany’s logistics hotspots. From the port terminals of Duisburg to the industrial corridors of the Ruhr and the production plant at Woerth am Rhein, these rigs carried everything from Amazon parcels to Holcim cement—emitting only water vapor. It’s a real-world test that brings hydrogen fuel cells closer to zero-emission reality in heavy-duty transport.

Partners behind the wheel

This wasn’t a solo act by Daimler Truck. Amazon plugged the GenH2s into its German network, Air Products handled the liquid hydrogen supply and refueling stations, while Holcim moved cement and aggregates across Germany and the Netherlands. In the chemical space, INEOS Inovyn and VERVAEKE shuttled PVC, and Wiedmann & Winz teamed up with DP World for multimodal runs that proved how flexible hydrogen can be across road, rail and sea.

Under the hood of GenH2

At its core sits a cellcentric proton exchange membrane fuel cell cranking out 300 kW, fed by two 40 kg liquid hydrogen tanks. A 70 kWh battery steps in for peak pulls and braking regen. The result? Over 1,000 km range on a quick 10–15 minute fill-up. Trials logged consumption between 5.6–8 kg/100 km, depending on the 16–34 ton load—a diesel-like ride without the CO₂.

Lessons learned on the road

Drivers raved about the smooth torque, quiet cab and full payload—some even nicknamed the GenH2 “the silent sprinter.” Remote diagnostics via onboard telematics let cellcentric tweak performance in real time, and cold starts were no sweat, even on frosty mornings. Over the diesel-equivalent distance, these five trucks sidestepped about 154 tons of CO₂. But hurdles remain: Germany needs roughly 2,000 more stations by 2030 to fuel a fleet-scale rollout, and right now, total cost of ownership still leans diesel’s way because of pricier hydrogen and insurance.

From prototype to production

This journey kicked off years ago but really gained steam after Daimler Truck spun out of Daimler AG in 2021 and teamed up with Volvo Group to launch cellcentric. By pooling R&D and factories, they’ve pushed hydrogen fuel cells from lab benches to epic 1,000 km public highway runs—the largest long-haul test to date.

Europe’s push for decarbonization

Under the EU Green Deal, Europe is racing toward net-zero transport by 2050, with a big check-in at 2030. Green hydrogen is a cornerstone of this industrial decarbonization push, powered by renewable electrolysers in hotspots like Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg. The GenH2 trials slot right into this sustainable energy puzzle, helping shape permits, safety rules and the next wave of hydrogen infrastructure.

Building the support ecosystem

It takes more than trucks to make the shift stick. Daimler Truck has upgraded its Woerth am Rhein workshops for cryogenic and high-voltage work, while roadside teams drill emergency drills for hydrogen incidents. Air Products has thrown open its refueling sites in Duisburg and Woerth am Rhein for third-party fleets, sketching out how carriers, fuel suppliers and service networks can interlock for a solid hydrogen infrastructure.

What’s next?

With phase one wrapped in September 2025, phase two kicks off in Q4 2025—inviting new customers and even longer hauls into Eastern Europe. A small series of 100 trucks hits production in late 2026 at Woerth am Rhein, rolling off in neutral grey for global export. By the early 2030s, full-scale industrialization aims to make hydrogen rigs as common as diesel haulers, assuming policy, infrastructure and market demand align.

So, are hydrogen trucks poised to flip the script on long-haul transport? They’re certainly on the brink. With 225,000 km of real-world data and a growing station network, swapping diesel fumes for water vapor feels within reach. It’ll still take bold policy moves, steady funding and industry-wide teamwork—but if you’ve been watching those rigs roll out of Duisburg or Woerth am Rhein, one thing’s clear: we’re in the driver’s seat of a true zero-emission revolution.