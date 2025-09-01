Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Action: Hyundai’s 2025 XCIENT Truck Hits Prince Rupert Port

On August 28, 2025, Prince Rupert, British Columbia, made history as the first North American port to roll out Hyundai’s 2025 XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck in everyday service. Running between the port terminal and Terrace, this pilot—backed by Innovate BC through its Integrated Marketplace and in partnership with the Prince Rupert Port Authority and Gat Leedm Logistics—underscores Canada’s push for zero-emission technology and puts its hydrogen infrastructure to the test from start to finish.

Prince Rupert, founded in the early 1900s, has grown into a crucial link in Canada’s West Coast logistics chain. Its deep-water berths and direct rail connection to the continent’s interior make it a go-to port for Asia-bound containers and bulk goods. But with transportation driving a big chunk of local greenhouse gas emissions—and only a single hydrogen vehicle registered in 2024, per ICBC—the real win here is gathering the hands-on experience needed to decarbonize freight.

Key Takeaways

World’s First Deployment : This marks the global premiere of Hyundai’s next-generation heavy-duty fuel cell model.

: This marks the global premiere of Hyundai’s next-generation heavy-duty fuel cell model. Proven Track Record : Its predecessor has logged over 13 million kilometres in 13 countries, including Alpine mountain runs.

: Its predecessor has logged over 13 million kilometres in 13 countries, including Alpine mountain runs. Impressive Range & Payload : A single hydrogen fill-up covers more than 720 km and hauls up to 82,000 lbs GCW—right in line with North American haulage needs.

: A single hydrogen fill-up covers more than 720 km and hauls up to 82,000 lbs GCW—right in line with North American haulage needs. On-Site Fueling Hub : The modular station at 271 Kaien Road handles production, storage, and dispensing for an initial three-year pilot.

: The modular station at 271 Kaien Road handles production, storage, and dispensing for an initial three-year pilot. Public-Private Synergy: With Innovate BC footing the infrastructure bill and Gat Leedm managing operations, this alliance showcases real-world industrial decarbonization.

Technology Under the Hood

At its core, the XCIENT uses advanced hydrogen fuel cells where pressurized hydrogen meets oxygen in the fuel cell stack, producing electricity to drive dual electric motors. This second-gen system builds on the 2020 model with smarter thermal management, lighter composite tanks and upgraded driver assistance. The only byproduct? Water vapor—proof that zero-emission technology can keep pace with diesel performance.

The temporary refueling hub compresses hydrogen—made on-site via an unspecified method—into high-pressure vessels. Thanks to its modular design, permitting was a breeze and future rollouts along the Prince Rupert–Prince George corridor are a cinch. Stakeholders nationwide will get the blueprint, fast-tracking hydrogen infrastructure and boosting sustainable energy efforts in remote regions.

Strategic Partnerships in Play

Driving this pilot is Innovate BC’s Integrated Marketplace, a platform that de-risks early clean tech by covering capital expenses and offering advisory support. The Prince Rupert Port Authority provides the land and port know-how, while Gat Leedm Logistics takes care of drivers, maintenance and data collection. Hyundai’s global supply chain and after-sales network tie it all together, ensuring the fleet runs smoothly.

Municipal and provincial alignment has been key: the City of Prince Rupert tweaked zoning bylaws to fast-track station permits, and British Columbia’s CleanBC plan highlights hydrogen mobility as pivotal for hitting 2040 emissions targets. These policy moves send a clear signal—Canada is open for business in sustainable energy solutions.

Road to Scale

While hydrogen and fuel cell stack costs still outpace diesel today, economies of scale are on the horizon. Hyundai predicts that ramped-up production and cheaper electrolyzers could slash hydrogen infrastructure expenses by 20–30% before 2030. The data gathered here—fuel efficiency, uptime, maintenance logs—will shape standardized playbooks for future deployments.

Economic Outlook

Fuel accounts for about 35% of a heavy truck’s total cost of ownership. In B.C., industrial hydrogen prices hover between CAD 8–12/kg, making per-kilometre fuel costs steeper than diesel. But as green hydrogen scales and electrolyzer capacity expands, prices could dip below CAD 4/kg by 2030—narrowing the gap and making hydrogen competitive. By tracking per-km consumption, maintenance intervals and uptime, this pilot will feed a robust business-case model for fleet managers, outlining cost comparisons, break-even scenarios and incentive needs.

Scaling the Corridor

If the initial three-year station lives up to expectations, the plan is to replicate the setup in Prince George, Kitimat and, eventually, the Lower Mainland—creating a seamless 1,500 km corridor. By linking marine, rail and road transport, Canadian exporters gain a leg up on costs and carbon cuts. Positioning Prince Rupert as the gateway, Canada is not just exporting goods—it’s showcasing proven zero-emission technology solutions to the world.

Ultimately, these collaborative pilots chart a path from idea to commercial reality, proving that sustainable energy transitions in heavy logistics aren’t a distant dream—they’re already rolling off the docks.