Hydrogen Fuel Cells Power Cleaner Airport Ground Support Equipment

You rarely think about the tug tractors that chug along your luggage or the carts that haul cargo to the plane, yet these unsung workhorses make a surprisingly big dent in an airport’s carbon footprint. A fresh study from Newcastle University—backed by Innovate UK through the ZEHyDA and ZEHyDA-2 programmes—suggests that swapping diesel power for hydrogen fuel cells could give ground handling a major green boost. Published in the Journal of the Air Transport Research Society, this research digs into how these hydrogen-powered units hold up in real-world ops.

Think about all the gear on the apron—baggage tugs, belt loaders, aircraft chillers, even the snack carts powering your in-flight coffee run. Multiply their hours of use across a year, and you’ll see why airports are itching to swap out diesel-breathing workhorses for something quieter, cleaner and undeniably greener.

Strong Endorsement from the Apron

Dr. Yanghanzi Zhang and Prof. Phil Blythe CBE canvassed apron operators, equipment manufacturers, hydrogen suppliers and infrastructure pros—and the response was overwhelmingly positive. Sure, cutting carbon emissions is the headline story, but quieter operations and the absence of diesel fumes also scored big with health and safety teams. Airport managers, meanwhile, are eyeing the bonus of cleaner terminal-side air.

ULEMCo, the Liverpool-based engineering partner on the project, isn’t selling pipe dreams. Managing Director Amanda Lyne says rolling out hydrogen GSE at scale is “not a pipe dream,” pointing to live ZEHyDA demos that prove these machines deliver on reliability and user acceptance.

In fact, one apron manager mentioned that crews loved the simplicity of quick top-ups right between turnaround windows—a small detail that speaks volumes about real-world readiness.

Operational Edge Over Diesel and Batteries

Here’s the scoop: hydrogen fuel cells generate power through an electrochemical dance that emits only water vapor—true zero-emission technology. Compared to diesel units, they easily cover a full shift without pausing for a refill. Battery options? They often struggle with slow charging times and capacity fade. Hydrogen units, by contrast, top up in minutes, need less land for hydrogen infrastructure and avoid expensive grid upgrades. That translates to less downtime and more on-demand readiness when every minute counts.

In some demo runs, hydrogen-powered tugs logged full shifts without a hitch, underlining that they can truly hang with the busiest airport schedules.

Roadblocks on the Tarmac

Of course, it’s not all smooth sailing. Early adopters point to sticker shock: hydrogen GSE and their fueling stations carry a higher upfront price tag. Until we hit economies of scale, they won’t match the cost of trusty diesel rigs. Then there’s the safety dance—airports operate under strict aviation regulations. The report calls for clearer, streamlined guidance from regulators so innovation isn’t bogged down in red tape.

And let’s not forget training. Ground crews will need fresh skill sets to handle high-pressure storage vessels, service fuel cells and manage emergency procedures. The authors recommend weaving new modules into existing airline and airport training curriculums to smooth the transition.

Industry insiders also point to a learning curve around new refueling protocols—something seasoned diesel mechanics will have to get used to.

Strategies for Scaling Up

So how do we kick this into high gear? First off, targeted financial incentives—think grants or tax breaks—can help close that initial investment gap. Several European airports have already trialled similar schemes under early low-carbon corridors. Next, public-private partnerships can unlock capital for hydrogen station build-outs. When airports, equipment makers and energy companies share the risk, infrastructure grows faster.

Lawmakers can chip in by crafting performance-based regulations that focus on real-world emissions outcomes rather than prescriptive technical specs. And boosting local production of fuel cell stacks and high-pressure tanks not only slashes equipment costs but also strengthens regional hydrogen ecosystems that benefit other transport modes.

Regional cooperation between neighboring airports could even pave the way for shared fueling hubs, cutting redundancy and boosting station utilization.

Charting the Path Forward

With airports racing toward net-zero targets, GSE are a low-hanging fruit. Diesel vehicles on the apron are concentrated emission sources, so swapping them for hydrogen fuel cells delivers a big bang for your carbon buck. Integrating these machines into a wider hydrogen infrastructure network can also pave the way for hydrogen buses, cargo trucks and emergency vehicles.

Under the UK’s national strategy for industrial decarbonization, hydrogen is central to a sustainable energy future. With Innovate UK backing ZEHyDA pilots and Newcastle’s Future Mobility Group leading live tests, Britain is staking an early claim in hydrogen-powered aviation support.

As more airports jump on board with low-carbon corridors, the network effect kicks in—each new hydrogen station makes the next one that much easier to justify.

With solid stakeholder buy-in and clear pathways to tackle cost, regulation and training hurdles, hydrogen GSE could shift from niche trials to everyday operations. For airports craving tangible carbon cuts without disrupting time-critical logistics, these vehicles promise real impact.

Whether it’s tugging baggage, running belt loaders or jump-starting jets, replacements powered by fuel cell technology may soon become your new apron soundtrack. And for anyone fed up with noisy diesel engines, the quieter, cleaner hum of a hydrogen cell could be the welcome sound of a greener future.

source: ncl.ac.uk