Hydrogen Fuel Cells Power Colruyt Group’s H2Haul Truck Trials in Belgium

Ever wondered how hydrogen fuel cells could shake up a supermarket’s daily deliveries? Out in Belgium, Colruyt Group is turning that idea into a reality on wheels. Since May 2025, this retail powerhouse has been rolling out its first hydrogen truck under the EU-backed H2Haul project—one small step for a rig, one giant leap for zero-emission technology.

Come the end of August, a second truck will roll into action. Both rigs sport the slick new OPmobility–VDL ETS fuel cell technology module and a beefy 210 kWh battery. Together, they stretch up to 450 km on a single go without a drop of diesel, hauling a full load. It’s exactly the kind of on-the-road data that the EU, fleet operators and kit-makers have been itching to see.

Putting Hydrogen Trucks to the Test

Your average day for the first truck kicked off in May 2025 on Colruyt’s local and regional circuits—zip through city streets, then stretch out on open roads. Seven carbon-fibre tanks pack 350-bar hydrogen, 40 kg total: the energy equivalent of about 137 litres of diesel. Step on the gas and the fuel cell technology kicks in, converting hydrogen into electricity on demand. The onboard battery chips in during acceleration spikes and captures energy when braking. Drivers say performance matches their diesel rigs once you factor in a quick refuel and even praise the whisper-quiet hum.

The Anatomy of a Zero-Emission Hauler

It’s all about balancing weight, efficiency and cost. Each composite tank holds roughly 241 litres of compressed hydrogen, feeding the OPmobility and VDL ETS stacks. A power-packed battery buffers energy for smooth take-offs, captures regenerated braking energy and keeps you cruising up to 450 km. This clever hybrid dance offsets the extra kilos needed for hydrogen storage capacity without shaving down your payload—pretty handy when you’re hauling crates of groceries to the supermarket floor. All in all, it’s a neat showcase of modern fuel cell technology in action.

Building the Backbone: Refuelling Infrastructure

Of course, trucks are only as strong as the fueling network behind them. Belgium’s hydrogen infrastructure is still bubbling up, with just two of the seven planned EU-mandated stations online. Under the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation, you should see refuelling stops every 200 km, each handling at least a tonne of hydrogen daily. Colruyt’s teaming up with DATS 24 to file permits for rapid-fill stations in Dassenveld, Ollignies and Antwerp—aiming for full tanks in under 15 minutes during driver breaks. It’s all about eliminating range anxiety on those longer hauls.

Colruyt’s Green Mobility Playbook

This trial sits inside a bigger sustainability blueprint. Colruyt’s already been part of projects like Hydrogen Region 2.0 and H2 Share, laying the groundwork for green transport corridors across Belgium. Meanwhile, their leftover diesel rigs sip HVO100 biodiesel as a short-term workaround. With EU co-funding backing H2Haul since 2019, they’re not reinventing the wheel—they’re building on past pilots and steering towards a hydrogen-fuelled future. And if these corridors prove reliable, supermarkets and distribution centers can plan routes without second-guessing fuel availability.

Policy Meets Practice

Rules and regs are one thing; driving a truck through them is another. The three-year, EU-co-financed H2Haul project is gathering real-world numbers—technical specs, cost figures and driver feedback. Colruyt’s findings will help shape future standards on axle loads, station roll-outs and safety protocols, giving regulators solid data instead of guesswork. It’s where policy meets pavement and we learn what works on the tarmac, not just on paper.

Beyond the Tank: Economic and Environmental Ripples

Sure, springing for hydrogen trucks and stations isn’t cheap, but the upside’s huge. Colruyt expects to spark green jobs—from building refuelling hubs to upskilling technicians on fuel cell technology maintenance—and boost local hydrogen production. Plus, by building this ecosystem now, they’re shortening the learning curve so future rollouts can scale faster. And the headline act? Slashing CO₂ emissions as they eye a zero-emission own fleet by 2030 and a fully decarbonized supply chain by 2035.

On the Road Ahead

With truck number two about to hit the asphalt, this pilot is hitting high gear. Will hydrogen match diesel on cost and convenience? That’s the million-euro question—or rather, the cost-per-kilometre question. As these numbers pour in, we’ll see exactly how hydrogen fuel cells fit in Europe’s sustainable logistics puzzle. For now, it’s safe to say the road ahead is hydrogen-powered, and Colruyt Group is leading the way.