Hydrogen fuel cells power Future Proof Shipping’s zero-emission barges between Rotterdam and Duisburg

It was on September 1, 2025 when Future Proof Shipping and its EU partners kicked off operations of H2 Barge 2—a hydrogen-powered container vessel that’s now cruising emission-free between Rotterdam and Duisburg. After the buzz around the 2023 debut of H2 Barge 1, this second vessel proves zero-emission technology can slip right into everyday inland shipping schedules.

Zero CO₂ emissions : Thanks to its hydrogen-electric propulsion, H2 Barge 2 only releases water vapor.

: Thanks to its hydrogen-electric propulsion, H2 Barge 2 only releases water vapor. Annual performance : Around 100 round trips on a 500 km route, cutting roughly 2,000 t of CO₂ each year.

: Around 100 round trips on a 500 km route, cutting roughly 2,000 t of CO₂ each year. Retrofit expertise : Holland Shipyards Group handled the engine swap and hydrogen fuel cells installation in Werkendam.

: handled the engine swap and installation in Werkendam. EU support : ZEM Ports NS covered about 10 % of retrofit costs, while FLAGSHIPS funded demo activities.

: ZEM Ports NS covered about 10 % of retrofit costs, while FLAGSHIPS funded demo activities. Green refueling: Containerized green hydrogen swaps at Alblasserdam plug right into existing port logistics.

Industry backdrop

The global shipping sector pumps out about 3 % of worldwide CO₂, and inland traffic along the Rhine is a key trade artery in Europe. Most vessels have been running on diesel or heavy fuel oil, but regulatory currents—think the EU’s “Fit for 55” agenda and tightening maritime emission standards—are pushing everyone toward cleaner solutions. In South Holland, where Rotterdam sets the pace in logistics innovation, city leaders and port operators are investing heavily in hydrogen infrastructure and terminal electrification. Alblasserdam has even become a refueling hub, showing how supply chains can pivot to green hydrogen and spark broader industrial decarbonization across busy waterways.

Hydrogen supply chain

Keeping H2 Barge 2 on the move means building a rock-solid hydrogen network. At Alblasserdam, they load up ISO containers with green hydrogen produced by electrolyzers powered by North Sea wind farms and solar arrays. Right now, it’s about €6/kg, but forecasts say that could halve by 2030. Those high-pressure modules are a game-changer—they travel by rail, road, or barge, so even smaller inland ports can tap into the hydrogen economy without investing in onsite electrolysis.

How it works

Under the hood, H2 Barge 2 runs on a hydrogen-electric propulsion system built around PEM fuel cells and a slick container-swap model:

Green hydrogen supply : Renewable-powered electrolysis feeds high-pressure ISO containers.

: Renewable-powered electrolysis feeds high-pressure ISO containers. Container swap : Swapping empty modules for fresh ones takes under an hour during standard port calls.

: Swapping empty modules for fresh ones takes under an hour during standard port calls. Power generation : Hydrogen meets oxygen in the fuel cells, producing electricity for whisper-quiet, vibration-free motors.

: Hydrogen meets oxygen in the fuel cells, producing electricity for whisper-quiet, vibration-free motors. Energy management : Onboard batteries capture regen energy and cover peak power demands.

: Onboard batteries capture regen energy and cover peak power demands. Operational benefits: Zero particulate emissions, longer maintenance intervals, and a comfier ride for the crew.

Funding and partnerships

What began as a consultancy back in 2017 has grown into a full-fledged operator and retrofitter, thanks to a network of backers:

ZEM Ports NS (Interreg North Sea) pitched in roughly 10 % of the upgrade costs under the EU’s Cohesion Policy—about €3.6 million.

(Interreg North Sea) pitched in roughly 10 % of the upgrade costs under the EU’s Cohesion Policy—about €3.6 million. FLAGSHIPS provided demonstration grants and helped nail down safety and performance benchmarks.

provided demonstration grants and helped nail down safety and performance benchmarks. Holland Shipyards Group carried out the refit in Werkendam—ditching diesel engines for fuel cell modules, hydrogen tanks, and power controls.

carried out the refit in Werkendam—ditching diesel engines for fuel cell modules, hydrogen tanks, and power controls. Port authorities in Rotterdam and Duisburg formalized hydrogen handling and docking protocols to keep refueling seamless.

and formalized hydrogen handling and docking protocols to keep refueling seamless. EU research consortia offered expertise on hydrogen infrastructure standards, safety protocols, and lifecycle assessments.

Regulatory drivers

Policy’s been the tailwind behind this shift. Under FuelEU Maritime, sustainable fuels must account for 2 % of the energy mix by 2030 and scale to 40 % by 2050. The EU Emissions Trading System now covers vessels above 400 GT, so operators face carbon costs. Inland waterways, once exempt, are now in the spotlight—regional authorities are rolling out subsidies, grants, and infrastructure incentives. It’s clear that investing in hydrogen fuel cells is a smart hedge against tougher rules and evolving markets.

Crew experience and health benefits

Switching to hydrogen fuel cells isn’t just about zero emissions—it’s a win for life onboard. Ditching diesel means you say goodbye to engine roar and constant vibration, and hello to better rest and less fatigue. With no particulate emissions, the crew breathes cleaner air, and maintenance drops by up to 20 %—fewer moving parts mean fewer oil changes and workshop visits. Plus, silent docking keeps neighbors happy, ticking off urban port noise regulations.

Scaling and challenges

Going from a couple of pilot barges to a fleet-wide retrofit program isn’t a walk in the park. Rotterdam alone handles roughly 5,000 inland cargo vessels, and refitting one barge can top €1 million. The bright side? Modular fuel cell packs and standardized container swaps are driving costs down. We’re already seeing interest: shipowners eyeing ~2,000 t of CO₂ savings per vessel are exploring green leases and innovative financing. Still, building out pan-European hydrogen infrastructure, harmonizing regulations, and securing reliable supply chains are mission-critical to hit full scale.

Looking ahead

With two barges in action, everyone’s eyeing route expansions into Belgium and southern Germany, and shaving refueling cycles to under 30 minutes with on-dock electrolysers and bigger storage hubs. A wave of investment is on the horizon—so long as policy incentives, carbon markets, and cost curves for fuel cell technology and green hydrogen keep improving. When total cost of ownership finally lines up with diesel on key routes, that’s the real tipping point.

At the end of the day, H2 Barge 2 shows that zero-emission technology in inland shipping isn’t a pilot project—it’s operational. If this retrofit blueprint scales across Europe’s waterways, we could see millions of tonnes of CO₂ wiped out by 2030, setting a fresh benchmark for sustainable shipping.

About the Company

Future Proof Shipping is a Netherlands-based trailblazer in zero-emission technology for the maritime world. Since 2017, they’ve been consulting, operating, and retrofitting vessels with hydrogen fuel cells, teaming up on EU initiatives like ZEM Ports NS and FLAGSHIPS to drive industrial decarbonization across the shipping industry.