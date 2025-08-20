Hydrogen Fuel Cells Power Latium’s Remote Surveillance in CAD 1.2M Deal

Reliable power isn’t a luxury—it’s a make-or-break factor in Canada’s most remote industrial sites. That’s why, on August 20, 2025, SFC Energy AG landed a CAD 1.2 million follow-up order from its Canadian partner, Latium Technologies. Together, they’re set to roll out EFOY Pro 2800 direct methanol fuel cells and cartridges to keep autonomous, AI-driven CCTV security towers humming round the clock.

Key Points

Order value: CAD 1.2 million

CAD 1.2 million Products: EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells + methanol cartridges

EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells + methanol cartridges Application: AI-powered, off-grid CCTV security towers

AI-powered, off-grid CCTV security towers Location: Remote industrial, construction and energy sites across Canada

Remote industrial, construction and energy sites across Canada Power mix: Solar panels backed up by methanol fuel cells for true 24/7 uptime

SFC Energy AG, founded in 2000 in Germany, carved out its niche in fuel cell technology for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions. Its flagship EFOY Pro series answers the call whenever defense, industrial monitoring or environmental sensing gear needs reliable off-grid juice.

Latium Technologies, based in Nisku, Alberta, marries AI-driven analytics with clean energy—solar and fuel cells—to build surveillance towers that think for themselves. Whether it’s mining sites, oil & gas pipelines or construction zones beyond the grid, these towers flag security breaches, equipment glitches and safety incidents in real time.

The EFOY Pro 2800 runs on direct methanol, turning methanol and oxygen into electricity, water and CO₂ through a membrane electrode assembly. When the sun goes down or clouds roll in, it senses a dip in battery voltage and seamlessly kicks in to bridge any power gaps.

Autonomous operation: Starts and stops on its own, based on battery state-of-charge.

Starts and stops on its own, based on battery state-of-charge. Integration: Syncs effortlessly with remote monitoring platforms.

Syncs effortlessly with remote monitoring platforms. Durability: Built to shrug off Canada’s wild temperature swings and unpredictable weather.

This CAD 1.2 million follow-up order speaks volumes about the push for industrial decarbonization and low-emission security solutions in places that once ran solely on diesel. By pairing solar panels with methanol fuel cells, Latium’s towers deliver:

24/7 surveillance: No grid tie-in, no fueling pit stops beyond swapping cartridges.

No grid tie-in, no fueling pit stops beyond swapping cartridges. Lower emissions: Cuts CO₂ emissions by up to 80% versus diesel-only backups.

Cuts CO₂ emissions by up to 80% versus diesel-only backups. Cost predictability: Simplifies logistics in far-flung locations.

For SFC Energy AG, this deal marks another North American milestone—strengthening ties with tech integrators and fast-tracking the adoption of hydrogen fuel cells and methanol-based systems in the quest for reliable sustainable energy.

What’s Next

As Canada doubles down on resource security and its broader sustainable energy targets, hybrid power setups like Latium’s AI-CCTV towers are poised to become the new normal. Down the road, expect roll-outs for pipeline monitoring, wildfire detection and even telecom relay stations—ultimately bolstering the hydrogen infrastructure across the country.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG, founded in 2000 and listed on Xetra (F3C:DE), designs, manufactures and sells methanol and hydrogen fuel cells worldwide. Its EFOY and HyPM product lines serve industrial, defense and consumer markets, focusing on off-grid and backup power applications.