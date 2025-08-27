Hydrogen Fuel Cells Propel NYC’s First Zero-Emission Ferry with $2M NYSERDA Grant

SWITCH Maritime LLC snagged a $2 million grant from NYSERDA to roll out and trial New York City’s first 150-passenger hydrogen fuel cell-electric ferry. Slated for runs on the East River, this zero-emission technology vessel aims to replace diesel boats on key commuter and tourist routes, pushing the city further along its sustainable energy journey. By tapping operational data from San Francisco’s “Sea Change” ferry, SWITCH Maritime is setting out to prove that hydrogen fuel cells aren’t just feasible—they can scale up to meet urban demand. This award is one of five projects under NYSERDA’s $11 million Advanced Fuels and Thermal Energy Research Program, a clear signal of New York’s commitment to industrial decarbonization.

Strategic Impact

We’re truly at a crossroads where decarbonizing public transit has jumped from whiteboard concept to real-world action. For SWITCH Maritime, this grant is a thumbs-up for its “zero-emissions-as-a-service” model—bundling vessel leasing, on-shore hydrogen infrastructure and crew training into one neat package for ferry operators. City and state agencies are eyeing quieter waterfronts and cleaner air corridors, which have historically ranked among the region’s worst pollution hotspots. Since ferry routes have been pollution hotbeds for years, this shift also promises tangible public health benefits for waterfront communities. With diesel costs still on a rollercoaster, operators could see genuine savings on fuel and maintenance. By shouldering up-front costs, NYSERDA is smoothing the way for wider market adoption and setting a blueprint that other regions can follow. If all goes as planned, SWITCH could leverage this showcase to reel in more orders and partnerships, cementing its reputation as a go-to provider of hydrogen fuel cell vessels.

Policy Context

This initiative sits squarely under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which demands steep greenhouse gas cuts across every sector. Through NYSERDA’s Advanced Fuels Program, state funds and leveraged federal resources team up to de-risk early-stage clean energy demonstrations and accelerate industrial decarbonization in maritime transport. While permit pathways from California’s hydrogen vessel approvals offered a helpful shortcut, New York still needs to fine-tune local codes to match evolving hydrogen infrastructure and safety standards.

NYC Waterways & Emission Challenges

Since the 19th century, ferries have been the unsung workhorses of New York’s transit network—but for too long they’ve relied on diesel engines that kick up soot, roar like thunder, and puff out nitrogen oxides. Shuttling millions of passengers annually, these vessels are vital commuter arteries, yet they’ve become some of the area’s worst polluters. Switching gears to zero-emission technology isn’t just about dodging fines—it’s a public health win and a savvy hedge against unpredictable fuel markets. This move also underscores the importance of building robust hydrogen infrastructure to support sustainable waterways.

Lessons from San Francisco’s “Sea Change”

In July 2024, SWITCH Maritime launched the Sea Change, the first hydrogen-powered passenger ferry in the U.S., cruising at speeds up to 25 knots. That pilot taught us plenty: from refueling protocols and supply chain tricks to smarter maintenance cycles. Riders noticed snappier acceleration and regulators gave props to a 50% drop in acoustic footprint compared to diesels, helping clip months off New York’s permitting timeline. Today, on-shore storage and distribution plans in NYC are being modeled closely on that San Francisco playbook.

Technical Snapshot

Here’s the gist: the new ferry will stash compressed hydrogen—up to 700 bar—in onboard tanks, feeding a Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell that generates electricity for quiet, direct-drive motors. With a 150-seat layout and 25-knot top speed, it promises diesel-like performance but only emits water vapor. On land, modular refueling stations and dedicated storage tanks will slot right alongside existing docks, cutting down on civil works. Looking ahead, SWITCH is already sketching a 300-passenger RoPax concept and a liquid hydrogen version with leading European yards.

Collateral Benefits & Challenges

Speeds up broader adoption of zero-emission technology in public transit.

in public transit. Chops down air and noise pollution in densely populated waterfront areas.

Kicks local hydrogen infrastructure development into high gear, creating green jobs and bolstering supply chain resilience.

development into high gear, creating green jobs and bolstering supply chain resilience. Sets benchmarks for retiring aging diesel fleets across U.S. ports.

Short-term hurdles include aligning safety regulations, managing capital outlays, and scaling the refueling network.

Main Insights

This grant is one of five under NYSERDA’s $11M Advanced Fuels and Thermal Energy Research Program.

A 150-passenger capacity, 25-knot performance, and water-only emissions tick all the boxes for city operators.

The “zero-emissions-as-a-service” package trims complexity by bundling vessel, fuel, and training into one solution.

San Francisco’s Sea Change project provided critical data on refueling speed and rider acceptance.

Parallel Developments

Across the pond, Norway’s MF Hydra liquid hydrogen ferry is charting new territory, and SWITCH’s upcoming RoPax project aims to replicate that success on U.S. waters. Countries like Japan and South Korea are also ramping up hydrogen ferry trials, underscoring a global shift toward maritime sustainable energy. Thanks to California’s early adopter status, a lot of regulatory groundwork is already in place—but New York’s busier harbor will be the real test. Private investors and transit agencies nationwide are watching this demo closely to shape their own fleet-renewal strategies.

Looking Ahead

Trials are slated to kick off by mid-2026, with full service rolling out after a successful shake-down period. If the ferry meets its performance and cost targets, New York could certify dozens more vessels, reshaping maritime mobility and cementing hydrogen fuel cells as a cornerstone of urban sustainable energy solutions. Meanwhile, SWITCH Maritime is already lining up follow-on pitches to operators up and down the East Coast, aiming to drive unit costs down through greater scale.

About SWITCH Maritime

Founded in 2018, SWITCH Maritime LLC develops, finances, and leases battery and hydrogen fuel cell vessels for both public and private operators. The company turned heads with the U.S.’s first hydrogen ferry, Sea Change, showcasing how hydrogen fuel cells can power high-speed transit without a hitch. Now, SWITCH is charting an ambitious growth path in New York and beyond.