Hydrogen Fuel Cells: SFC Energy’s EMILY 12000 Sets New Power Standard at DSEI

On September 9, 2025, at this year’s DSEI in London, SFC Energy AG turned heads with its brand-new EMILY 12000. Think of it as the big sibling of the EMILY 3000: it cranks out 500 W of steady power (12,000 Wh per day)—that’s quadruple the old model—and you can gang up ten of them to push 5 kW. Designed for defense and security, it runs whisper-quiet, taps into zero-emission technology for truly sustainable energy, and leaves no telltale heat or noise footprint.

Quick Facts

Debut: DSEI 2025, London (UK)

Output: 500 W / 12,000 Wh daily

Scales to 5 kW with up to 10 clustered modules

Tech: Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC)

Built in Germany and India (U.S. line coming soon)

NATO-compliant for defense and security forces

Scaling Up Silent Power

With the EMILY 12000, DMFCs leap into a whole new league. Unlike conventional generators that roar, spit heat and tie you to long supply chains, EMILY calmly hums away—its only byproducts are water and CO₂. Slip one under the hood of a light tactical vehicle, or stack up to ten modules for a stealthy 5 kW power bank. That’s enough juice to keep comms hubs, radar arrays or encrypted servers running quietly, without tipping off anyone.

How It Works

Under the hood, a platinum-based catalyst turns a methanol-water mix into protons, electrons and CO₂ right at the anode. Those electrons shoot through an external circuit, powering your gear, then meet oxygen at the cathode and form nothing but pure water. No fiery exhaust, far less maintenance and a lean logistic footprint—huge perks when you’re off the grid. That’s the power of advanced fuel cell technology in action.

Strategic Impact

Today’s military units need energy that’s flexible and low-profile. Enter the EMILY 12000: it trims noise and heat signatures, slashes those pesky fuel convoys and dovetails with wider pushes for industrial decarbonization and zero-emission technology. Crews get longer off-grid stints, can keep radio silence and dial back environmental risks—all while ticking the boxes for NATO Support and Procurement Agency standards. First responders and special-ops teams are the real winners here. Picture a rapid-response squad running at full power for days without a whirr of diesel or rising heat waves.

Production & Supply Chain

SFC Energy has set up production for the EMILY 12000 in Germany and India—and a U.S. plant is on the horizon, aligning with its broader push for sustainable energy supply chains. Spreading out manufacturing helps dodge regional hiccups and speeds shipments to allied units across Europe, Asia and North America. The new model taps into the tried-and-true DNA of the civilian EFOY Pro 12000, blending rock-solid reliability with military-grade toughness.

Evolution from EMILY 3000

In the world of modern fuel cell technology—hydrogen fuel cells and beyond—the EMILY 3000 has been a true workhorse for over 20 years, clocking thousands of missions and selling more than 75,000 units. Field teams have leaned on it from scorching desert camps to frigid arctic outposts. The EMILY 12000 takes that success to the next level: quadruple the daily energy and an even simpler, plug-and-play setup for vehicle racks or standalone shelters.

Market & Business Angle

With defense chiefs funneling more dollars into gear that ups situational awareness and mission endurance, silent power platforms like DMFCs are staking their claim between short-lived batteries and noisy combustion engines. SFC Energy’s big reveal at a marquee show like DSEI signals a real pivot: they’re not just a niche provider anymore but are eyeing a seat at the table as a tier-one contractor for allied militaries and security agencies—and they’re riding the wave of demand for zero-emission technology alongside broader industrial decarbonization goals.

Looking Ahead

Now that the EMILY 12000 is out in the open, SFC Energy cements itself at the cutting edge of fuel cell technology for defense and security. The real story will be in the field trials: will this module spark a fresh wave of silent, hybrid power setups that marry solar panels, batteries and methanol cells—or even white-label into future hydrogen fuel cells? Either way, we’re in for an exciting chapter in the drive toward sustainable energy solutions.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG has been in the fuel cell game since 2000, selling north of 75,000 systems worldwide. Traded on the Deutsche Börse Prime Standard, the German-headquartered firm delivers tech to defense, security, industrial decarbonization initiatives and mobility sectors through its EMILY and EFOY lines. With fresh manufacturing hubs in India and soon the U.S., SFC Energy is solidifying its role as a go-to partner for truly zero-emission technology and sustainable energy solutions across the globe.