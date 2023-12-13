Europe gets its largest hydrogen fuel cells gigafactory to date

The fuel cell plant inaugurated by Symbio is the Group’s first gigafactory.

The inauguration of SymphonHy by Symbio, a hydrogen mobility joint venture between Michelin, Forvia and Stellantis, marks Europe’s largest integrated site to produce hydrogen fuel cells and Symbio’s first gigafactory.

SymphonyHy will support Europe’s deployment of sustainable and efficient mobility.

The hydrogen fuel cells production site has been designed to be a center of technological and industrial excellence. The site, which is located in Saint-Fons, in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in France, is home to Symbio’s headquarters, the Symbio Hydrogen Academy, a production plant and a giant innovation hub.

Featuring state-of-the-art technology, SymphonHy is equipped with automation and robotics to support large-scale industrial production at a competitive cost. More specifically, notable aspects of the self-sufficient SymphonHy facility include:

Production capacity:16,000 (expected to reach 50,000 by 2026)

Surface area: 26,000 m² (to reach 40,000 m2 by 2026)

ISO 8-certified cleanrooms space: 8,000 m²

Innovation space: 7,000 m²

Engineers: Over 450

Certified “Very Good” by BREEAM

Additionally, SymphonHy is part of a €1 billion project called HyMotive, which is supported by France’s government and the European Union. The project that is expected to generate 1,000 jobs.

Supporting a wide range of efficient zero-emissions mobility powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

SymphonHy gives Symbio the power to support its customers in their deployment plans, with a goal of making zero-emission hydrogen mobility affordable to them while maintaining high-performance transport powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

The Group offers an expansive portfolio of solutions for efficient zero-emissions mobility that meet all power, autonomy and durability requirements. The hydrogen mobility supported includes on-road light and mid-range commercial vehicles, pickups, trucks, buses and coaches as well as off-road lifting and mechanical handling equipment.

Making H2 an “affordable reality”.

“SymphonHy is proof of Europe’s industrial and technological leadership,” said Philippe Rosier, CEO of Symbio, in a recent news release announcing the inauguration. “Together with the entire ecosystem and our private and public partners, we are ready to scale up and make hydrogen electric mobility, a sustainable, high-performance, and affordable reality.”

Rosier added that “SymphonHy is testimonial of Symbio’s ability to meet its industrial commitments, underpinning the acceleration of zero-emission hydrogen mobility deployment.

According to the CEO, the first 100% fuel cell system was produced at SymphonHy in October, only one month after the hydrogen fuel cells gigafactory began operation.

