Hydrogen Fuel Cells Will Drive Greenpeace’s Zero-Emission Flagship

Ever wondered if a ship could circle the globe without slurping up a drop of diesel? That’s the bold dream Greenpeace International is chasing. Last July, they laid the keel at the famed Freire Shipyard in Vigo, Spain, for a 75-meter sailing vessel designed to raise the bar for zero-emission technology on the ocean.

A Hybrid Approach to the High Seas

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill sailboat. It blends old-school wind power—with roughly 1,746 m² of Dynarig sails—with a high-tech twist. Below decks you’ll find a 3 MWh marine battery (AYK Energy’s Aries+ system), freshly green-lit by DNV. The deckhouse is peppered with solar panels, and when wind or sun can’t carry the load, a hydrogen fuel cells array jumps into action. If that ever sputters, e-methanol engines stand by as the final backup in this layered propulsion setup.

Why It Matters

On paper, it sounds like a juggling act. In reality, it’s about walking the walk. Fabien Rondal, deputy director of Greenpeace International’s programme, says the ship “proves you can have a campaigning vessel that’s both tough enough for the high seas and kind to the planet.” It’s a floating proof of concept, showing the shipping industry that you can balance performance, safety and sustainability without compromise.

Key Players Charting New Waters

AYK Energy from Andorra hit a milestone when DNV gave the Aries+ battery type approval in summer 2025. Founder Chris Kruger insists marine electrification isn’t just pie-in-the-sky—it pays you back in fuel savings and slashed maintenance bills within a few years. Meanwhile, Freire Shipyard is pouring decades of shipbuilding know-how into the hull here in Vigo.

Built for Research, Designed for Impact

More than just a transport vessel, this flagship doubles as a world-class onboard laboratory, ready for everything from polar ice caps to the Sargasso Sea and remote Indian Ocean banks. By cutting diesel out of the mix, Greenpeace can tread lightly in marine protected areas, cranking up both data collection and advocacy without leaving a heavy footprint.

Ripples Across the Industry

Think of this vessel as the pebble that creates ripples. Ferry lines already bank on AYK’s 12 MWh setups on their hybrids, and now researchers will join the club. With emissions rules tightening worldwide, multi-fuel, hybrid propulsion could soon go from rare to the new normal. The modular design even leaves room for next-gen green hydrogen storage down the road.

Looking Ahead

Set to launch in 2027, Greenpeace’s new flagship is both a banner and a test bed. It’s a reminder that sustainable energy breakthroughs aren’t just lab experiments—they can power the missions that matter. If all goes to plan, this ship could chart a course for the entire industry to follow toward truly clean seas.