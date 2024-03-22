TECO 2030 celebrates another DNV AiP win for its compressed hydrogen fuel systems

An approval in principle with “no showstopper conditions”.

Classification society DNV has granted additional approval in principle (AiP) to TECO 2030 for its compressed hydrogen fuel systems. This most recently granted AiP affirms the viability and safety of the Norway-based cleantech company’s innovative hydrogen storage tanks design.

Further proof of TECH 2030’s dedication to H2 tech.

According to Tore Enger, Group CEO, TECO 2023, the recognition the company has received from gaining additional AiP from DNV for its compressed hydrogen fuel systems, validates TECO 2030’s “commitment and competence to driving sustainability in the maritime sector”. Furthermore, it underscores hydrogen’s potential as a clean power solution for the future of the shipping industry.

Enger said that TECO 2030 is fully committed to advancing its tech and working together with other industry partners to speed up the transition toward emission-free shipping.

The hydrogen fuel systems are designed for all ship types.

What makes TECO 2030’s compressed hydrogen fuel systems design innovative is that it can be installed onboard any ship. However, the company is fully committed to safety as much as it is to innovation. This is made evident by how stringently it adheres to the alternative design approach outlined in MSC.1 – Circ.1455 for the final approval of the hydrogen storage systems onboard vessels. By taking this approach, TECO 2030 takes the extra step of ensuring thorough evaluation and compliance with industry standards. This only bolsters confidence in its technology being reliable and efficient.

What’s more, before it moves ahead with construction and installation onboard any ship subject to classification, the company intends to provide a full set of documentation custom-made for the specific vessel. This documentation will undergo the DNV’s rigorous review and approval in accordance with established classification protocols.

Why does the granted AiP matter?

DNV’s approval in principle affirms that TECO 2030’s compressed hydrogen fuel system design is safe and viable. This is significant because TECO 2030’s systems could be a gamechanger for the maritime industry.



The systems have a flexible design, allowing them to accommodate all ship types. Moreover, they include vital components. Among these are the bunkering systems, fuel storage hold space, inerted tank connection space, gas relief system, and fuel supply system (as well as pressure control).

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.