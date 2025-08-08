Hydrogen Infrastructure Takes Shape in Hamburg: Kattwyk Culvert Conversion Accelerates Industrial Decarbonization

Pipeline Trials

Hamburger Energienetze just kicked off tests on a 450-metre section of its Kattwyk culvert pipeline under Hamburg’s Süderelbe to check if it can carry hydrogen. They’ve run pipeline pigs through it to give a deep clean, then swept the steel with ultrasonic waves and magnetic resonance tools to ensure it holds up. The crew is also fine-tuning the cathodic protection to head off any hydrogen-induced weakening. During this trial, one of the two lines encased in concrete will transport hydrogen at 25 bar, while its counterpart keeps up the natural gas flow. It’s all under Gasnetz Hamburg’s H₂-SWITCH100 pilot, aiming for handoff to the Hamburg Hydrogen Industrial Network (HH-WIN) by 2027.

Hamburg Green Hydrogen Hub

In Moorburg, they’re rolling out a 100 MW Hamburg Green Hydrogen Hub (HGHH) electrolyser with Luxcara, Hamburger Energiewerke, and Siemens Energy. It uses electrolysis powered by renewables to produce green hydrogen. By repurposing old pipes, they slash costs, curb disruption, and fast-track industrial decarbonization and solid hydrogen infrastructure. If it works, Hamburg’s retrofit-first approach could set the bar for urban hydrogen networks across Europe, giving a real shot in the arm to sustainable energy goals.