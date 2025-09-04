Hydrogen logistics: SGN’s LTS Futures Trial Proves Gas Pipelines Can Carry Hydrogen

Chances are, you’ve whizzed by long stretches of grey steel pipes and barely given them a thought. But what if I told you those same veins that carried natural gas for years could soon be the secret sauce of the UK’s low-carbon energy future? On 19 August 2025, SGN wrapped up its LTS Futures trial in Scotland, showing that our trusty Local Transmission System can safely handle hydrogen at scale—an official stamp on hydrogen transmission and a major boost for sustainable energy planning.

A New Role for Old Pipelines

Scotland—home to 5.5 million people and famed for energy firsts from North Sea rigs to wind farms—is now front and centre in the UK’s push for industrial decarbonization. For this live experiment, SGN picked a 30 km stretch of its high-pressure steel main between Granton (just outside Edinburgh) and Grangemouth. Instead of methane, engineers pumped in pure green hydrogen from INEOS’ Grangemouth plant, running it at full operational pressure.

This built on earlier pilots like H100 Fife, where they blended up to 20% hydrogen into low-pressure networks feeding homes. But sending 100% hydrogen through a 70-bar pipeline? That’s the kind of leap that turns concept into reality and sets a new benchmark for the sector.

Engineering the Hydrogen Shift

Swapping gases isn’t just a matter of opening a valve. You’ve got to rule out material embrittlement, verify weld integrity and make sure there are zero leaks. SGN’s team ran ultrasonic scans and installed cutting-edge leak detectors before and after hydrogen exposure—hunting down every tiny flaw.

In parallel, lab tests on pipeline samples simulated cyclic hydrogen stress, while sensors logged every pressure spike and temperature change in real time.

Along the route, acoustic monitors listened for hydrogen’s distinct hiss, pinpointing any micro-leak to the nearest centimetre. Combine that with drone-based infrared flyovers, and you’ve got Sherlock Holmes meets high-tech surveillance: no thermal hotspot or whisper goes unrecorded.

From Concept to Blueprint

SGN isn’t treating this as a one-off stunt. The LTS Futures trial is all about crafting a how-to guide for repurposing the UK’s 11,600 km high-pressure network. By retrofitting existing pipes instead of laying fresh ones, infrastructure costs could drop by up to 40%—crucial savings as the UK eyes 5 GW of green hydrogen capacity by 2030.

Early modelling suggests that converting sections of the LTS could unlock new revenue streams. Big industrial players—petrochemicals and fertiliser plants—could swap both fuel and feedstock with minimal onsite pipework tweaks.

Policy and funding are finally catching up too. SGN’s findings feed into the upcoming UK Hydrogen Strategy update, and we might soon see regional hydrogen hubs where Scotland’s wind resources link direct to pipeline corridors.

These guidelines could even influence National Grid’s high-pressure transmission network, smoothing out cross-regional hydrogen flows. Align the rules and you’ve got UK-wide hydrogen corridors—from Aberdeen down to Avonmouth.

Jobs, Skills and Community

Let’s not forget the people behind the pipes. Thousands of engineers, welders and technicians have gas-industry expertise ready to pivot. Scotland’s fabrication yards and machine shops stand to pick up the pace too.

SGN estimates the retrofit boom could support around 2,000 direct jobs at peak, plus hundreds more in steel fabrication, valve manufacturing and monitoring equipment. By tapping into existing skills, the workforce stays active and primed for the hydrogen era.

SGN is also collaborating with hydrogen industry groups and academic partners, refining technical standards and spreading lessons learned—vital steps for robust hydrogen infrastructure.

Challenges on the Path

Of course, hurdles remain. End-use appliances—boilers, burners and industrial furnaces—must handle hydrogen’s faster flame and unique combustion traits. Scaling up green hydrogen production also depends on grid capacity and water availability for electrolysis.

Regulations present another bottleneck. Many UK pipeline safety standards date back to a time when hydrogen was more sci-fi than industrial reality. Updating those rules means technical committees, public consultations and cross-industry teamwork—which can take time.

To ease public concerns, SGN’s hosting open days and virtual briefings, demystifying safety protocols. Early surveys in the trial area show about 70% of locals are on board once they grasp the science and safeguards.

Why It Matters

Today, the UK’s gas network meets roughly 40% of primary energy demand. Swapping methane for low-carbon hydrogen could cut millions of tonnes of CO₂ every year—without tearing up all the pipes. Beyond heating homes, hydrogen is a linchpin for industrial decarbonization in fertiliser, petrochemicals and steelmaking.

We’re also seeing momentum in hydrogen fuel cells and clean ammonia, which could dovetail perfectly with pipeline conversions. Imagine hydrogen flowing into microgrids or being converted for export—maximizing value across the board.

Looking Ahead

SGN is gearing up to publish a detailed technical report in early 2026, packed with data and playbooks for regulators, academia and industry peers. Public consultations in Edinburgh and Falkirk will follow, inviting feedback on proposed safety standards and tariff structures.

The clock’s ticking: the UK Government’s refreshed Hydrogen Strategy needs to align safety regulations, funding mechanisms and appliance codes if we want that LTS Futures momentum to translate into real network conversions.

Next time you spot a buried pipeline, remember—it might not just be carrying gas from the past, but the fuel that powers our sustainable energy future.

About the Companies

SGN is a UK-based energy infrastructure operator managing gas distribution networks in Scotland and southern England, now pioneering hydrogen conversion projects. INEOS is a multinational chemicals company and major hydrogen producer, supplying the trial with hydrogen from its Grangemouth site.