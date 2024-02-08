ZeroAvia takes next step in path to hydrogen plane flight with flyv

The H2 aircraft company is pushing toward low-cost, on-demand, zero-carbon flights in Europe.

ZeroAvia has jointly announced with flyv that they have inked an agreement in which they will collaborate on using H2 to power zero-carbon emission flights with hydrogen planes in the European market.

The ZeroAvia H2 engines will power the aircraft for flyv’s low-cost, on-demand flight operations.

ZeroAvia has been making regular headlines, including here at Hydrogen Fuel News, with its ongoing progress in developing, building, and testing hydrogen plane technology.

It is currently moving forward with its certification efforts for a 600kW (ZA600) H2 fuel cell powered electric engine that can power aircraft from nine to nineteen seats exclusively using the zero-carbon emission fuel. According to the company, its ZA600 will begin commercial flight service in about two years.

Flyv’s goal is to overcome the challenges associated with conventional travel systems, within the limitations of growing demand throughout a range of market segments. It is also aiming to benefit from the current situation in which many smaller airfields are not being used to their full capacities. They believe that this opens the door to boosting services while lowering costs as cleaner technologies begin rolling out.

ZeroAvia and Flyv intend to use the latest cutting-edge technologies and hydrogen plane designs.

Flyv’s intentions are to combine the zero-carbon emission technology of ZeroAvia’s H2 fuel cell electric aircraft engines with the power of artificial intelligence (AI). In this way, it will be able to sell clean flights that match availability and demand to make it possible for passengers to enjoy the greatest booking flexibility. The company will be operating small aircraft that carry around ten passengers and is looking into ways to ensure that those flights will be made without producing greenhouse gas emissions.

Regional networks in Europe

Beyond booking flexibility and utilizing resources in the best ways to suit demand through the use of AI, the companies are also working to establish and broaden clean air mobility networks throughout the European Union. They will dive into the potential business and customer benefits of choosing hydrogen plane flights to decarbonize air travel.

“Flying can be the cleanest, quickest and cheapest way to travel in the near future given the rapid progress of zero-emission propulsion technology,” said ZeroAvia Chief Customer Officer James Peck. “It’s exciting to work with an innovative start-up airline like flyv that is rethinking the status quo to extend the benefits of flying.”

“As a low-cost, on-demand airline, we are proactively analyzing how to enhance efficiency and operational stability in a rapidly evolving world,” added flyvbird Co-Founder Anton Lutz. “With policies across the EU steadily making operating fossil fuel flight more costly and difficult, it is crucial for us to align with partners like ZeroAvia today, to prepare for a truly sustainable future. With ZeroAvia’s recent successes in engine development and testing, the feasibility of this innovative approach is clearer than ever.”

ZeroAvia continues to test its hydrogen plane engine technology to be ready for European flights.

ZeroAvia’s testing has been focused on its prototype hydrogen plane engine, the ZA600. The tests have involved the installation of the prototype into a Dornier 228 aircraft out of its Kemble, Gloucestershire base in the United Kingdom. Flight testing began in 2023 and has been greatly successful, bringing the company to the point that it is now focused on receiving the necessary certifications it requires to proceed toward commercial flights in the next couple of years.

The technology used for the hydrogen plane engines is fuel cells powered by H2. These generate electricity that runs an electric motor in the plane, powering the propellers and other systems in the aircraft. The only emission produced throughout this process is water vapor.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.