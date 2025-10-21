Hydrogen-powered motorsport: AFC Energy H-Power Powers FIA Extreme H World Cup

Ready for a wild ride? Picture a racing series where the only exhaust is harmless water vapor—that’s exactly what went down from October 9–11, 2025 in Qiddiya City. The world’s first FIA Extreme H World Cup revved up, marking a breakthrough in hydrogen-powered motorsport.

The Big Leap

Kick out the ear-splitting combustion engines and tune into the steady buzz of on-site clean power. The organizers had a tough nut to crack: how do you juice an entire international racing event—cars, timing gear, fan zones, broadcast rigs, even night-time lighting—without a drop of fossil fuel? Enter a game-changing team-up between AFC Energy and TAMGO.

The Hydrogen Edge

Most events lean on diesel generators—clunky, noisy, and constantly guzzling fuel. But hydrogen fuel cells take a completely different route, converting hydrogen into electricity via a quiet chemical dance, shooting out just water and heat. The heart of it all was AFC Energy H-Power 200kW Hydrogen Fuel Cell System, built tough for desert heat and non-stop action, backed up by a 145 kWh battery bank for instant power on demand.

Real-World Powerhouse

Here’s the best part: once AFC Energy shipped over their stacks, TAMGO—the go-to distributor for Saudi Arabia and 16 neighboring nations—took care of the rest. They handled setup, fine-tuning, and day-to-day ops. From the pit lane to the VIP lounges, their system hummed around the clock, and no one even blinked when the lights stayed on without a hitch.

Why It Matters

Zero emissions: Every kilowatt-hour was carbon-free.

Rock-solid reliability: Consistent power out in the desert.

Scalable setup: Stack more units for bigger spectacles.

Brand boost: A prime showcase for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Behind the Scenes

This wasn’t a last-minute gimmick. It’s the natural next step after Extreme E began plugging in fuel cells back in 2021, charging electric SUVs on-site. By 2024, 80% of their power needs were met with hydrogen. Taking that success and cranking it up to 11 for the FIA Extreme H World Cup was a no-brainer.

Strategic Fuel

TAMGO is part of Zahid Group, a heavyweight in Middle Eastern energy and machinery. Their exclusive deal with AFC Energy dovetails perfectly with national plans: shake off oil dependence, build up clean-tech skills, and spark private-sector growth. They even tapped into local talent and logistics, showing how robust TAMGO hydrogen infrastructure can be in extreme environments.

Global Ripples

What happened in Qiddiya won’t stay put. This Qiddiya City hydrogen event sets a new benchmark for eco-friendly mass gatherings—think music festivals, remote construction camps, mining sites. Investors are now eyeing hydrogen as a ready-to-roll energy source, not just a lab curiosity. You’ll see more policies, projects, and partnerships springing up from Europe’s stadiums to Asia’s expos.

Fueling the Future

So, what’s next on the track? Expect more hydrogen-only racing weekends, beefed-up fuel cell lineups, and tighter public-private collaborations. We’re heading for an era where zero-emission events are just the norm. And it all kicked off with that groundbreaking weekend in the shadow of the Tuwaiq Mountains.

Ready for more action? Keep your eyes peeled—this is just the starting grid for the hydrogen revolution.