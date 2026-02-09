Hydrogen Production Advances with Manganese Electrocatalysts in Acidic PEM Electrolysis

If you’ve been tracking recent buzz in the hydrogen world, you’ve probably noticed one big sticking point: the cost and toughness of catalysts in acidic PEM electrolysis. That roadblock has kept green hydrogen and cheap hydrogen production just out of reach. But a fresh review in eScience by researchers at Nankai University argues that good old manganese—an earth-abundant, budget-friendly metal—could step up and challenge pricey iridium and ruthenium for the oxygen evolution reaction (OER).

Why Manganese Matters

Proton exchange membrane water splitting is central to large-scale green hydrogen and clean ammonia projects: it’s efficient and responds fast to variable renewables. Trouble is, that acidic setup has forced developers to lean on scarce, costly iridium and ruthenium catalysts. The Nankai team’s review shows manganese-based materials can tackle the four big hurdles—cost, stability, activity and scalability—head on.

They dug into everything from manganese oxides to spinel structures and mixed-metal frameworks. Time and again, these manganese contenders match precious metals’ OER performance while cutting down iridium load by over 90%. Considering global iridium output barely creeps into the hundreds of kilos each year, that’s a game-changer for scaling up hydrogen infrastructure.

Roots in Nature and RIKEN Breakthroughs

This idea circles back to Photosystem II—where a tiny manganese-calcium cluster powers water splitting in plants. Fast-forward to Japan’s RIKEN institute, and researchers have already shown off a hybrid Mn–Ir oxide catalyst that slashes iridium use by 95% and stays solid for over 3,000 hours. Building on that momentum, the Nankai review highlights pure manganese systems and composites that aim for the same or better performance—without precious metals.

Unpacking Manganese’s Toolkit

What makes manganese such a multi-tool for the OER? Here’s the lowdown:

Dissolved Mn ions redeposit on active spots, patching up wear after thousands of cycles. Support Effects: Mn oxide lattices introduce strain and oxygen vacancies in noble-metal particles, boosting their intrinsic activity.

Mn oxide lattices introduce strain and oxygen vacancies in noble-metal particles, boosting their intrinsic activity. Electronic Tuning: Adding Mn shifts the d-band center of nearby transition metals, fine-tuning adsorption energies for reaction intermediates.

Adding Mn shifts the d-band center of nearby transition metals, fine-tuning adsorption energies for reaction intermediates. Mechanism Shift: Some Mn mixtures reroute the OER into multi-step pathways that curb oxygen gas loss.

Some Mn mixtures reroute the OER into multi-step pathways that curb oxygen gas loss. Surface Transformation: Under operating voltages, Mn sites can morph into highly active oxyhydroxide phases, especially alongside trace noble metals.

In many manganese oxide polymorphs, the Mn3+/Mn4+ redox couple drives the catalytic action. Controlling those oxidation-state ratios and choosing crystal phases—from layered birnessite to tunnel-structured hollandite—lets you dial in the sweet spot between conductivity and durability.

Plus, Mn oxides make excellent hosts for tiny noble-metal particles. Anchoring nanoparticles on MnO 2 nanosheets or spinel frameworks spreads them out evenly, cranking up surface area and squeezing out even more precious-metal savings.

Nankai University’s Role in Sustainable Energy Research

Founded in 1919 in Tianjin, Nankai University has become one of China’s go-to hubs for sustainable energy and advanced materials. Over the last decade, its electrocatalysis squad has published dozens of papers on water splitting, CO 2 reduction and fuel cells. This new review stitches those efforts into a clear roadmap, showing how fundamental studies and engineering hacks converge to tame one of the biggest cost drivers in hydrogen production.

Scalability and Cost Impact

Cutting precious-metal loadings by over 90% isn’t just a talking point—it could reshape supply chains, ease raw-material bottlenecks and chop major chunks off the CAPEX of PEM electrolyzer stacks. Since iridium production barely nudges 1,000 kg a year, relying on manganese’s abundance dodges a huge sourcing headache. For companies eyeing multi-gigawatt deployments, that kind of stability is pure gold.

Of course, exact savings hinge on factors like electricity prices, stack design and system scale. But slashing pricey metals by nine-tenths should drive CAPEX down significantly, nudging green hydrogen closer to cost parity with old-school methods.

Transitioning from bench-scale to pilot-plant brings its own curveballs: mass-producing Mn catalysts, achieving uniform coatings on membrane electrodes and surviving real-world stress at high current densities. Yet manganese’s versatile performance already checks many boxes that pure noble-metal catalysts struggle with.

Technical Hurdles and Catalyst–Membrane Synergy

One sticky issue is manganese’s solubility in acidic conditions. Even with self-healing, smart ionomers and catalyst-layer designs will be crucial to curb Mn leaching into the membrane. Integrated studies on catalyst development and membrane compatibility will be key to keep ions flowing while preventing gas crossover and hydraulic hiccups.

Standardized testing is another must-have. Most academic reports stick below 50 mA/cm2, but commercial PEM stacks run at 1–2 A/cm2. Proving thousands of hours of stable performance at those industrial currents remains the golden standard.

Beyond Hydrogen: Wider Applications

These manganese insights don’t just apply to water-splitting. From fuel cells to CO 2 reduction, the concept of self-healing, electronically tuned metal oxides can boost durability and cut costs across the clean-energy spectrum. And because manganese is geopolitically chill and eco-friendly, its wider adoption could fast-track the rollout of hydrogen infrastructure and other sustainable energy systems—without sparking new resource conflicts.

Next Steps for Research

Teams are already pushing the envelope with 3D printing and electrodeposition to pattern Mn catalysts onto gas-diffusion layers, while machine-learning–guided screening accelerates the hunt for the perfect phase and dopant combos. In situ characterization and operando spectroscopy will be crucial to map out degradation pathways at the atomic scale—so we can engineer electrodes that last thousands of hours.

At the end of the day, every dollar saved and every extra hour of uptime moves us closer to a decarbonized future. This review from Nankai University isn’t just a snapshot of manganese-based OER catalysts—it’s a playbook from proof-of-concept to industrial superstar. As sustainable energy systems scale up worldwide, manganese electrocatalysts could be the secret ingredient that makes truly affordable green hydrogen production a reality.