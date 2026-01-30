Hydrogen Production Advances with TECNALIA’s New H2TESTLAB Integration

Europe’s journey to hitting net-zero by 2050 really depends on turning renewable hydrogen from a lab experiment into industrial reality. That’s why it’s so exciting that TECNALIA, one of Spain’s largest applied research centres, has just supercharged its Donostia-San Sebastián hydrogen laboratory by adding H2TESTLAB, a modular high-pressure test facility. As of 27 January 2026, they can now put components through their paces at up to 1,050 bar—an important leap forward for Europe’s sustainable energy ambitions and a big accelerator for innovation across the hydrogen value chain.

Technical Capabilities of H2TESTLAB

The new H2TESTLAB is a flexible test hub for compressed gaseous hydrogen technologies, developed with engineering specialist SynerHy and backed by the EU’s PERTE Next Generation EU programme. Here’s what makes it stand out:

High-pressure benches for stress-testing pressure sensors , valves , leak detectors and injectors up to 1,050 bar—ideal for pushing gear to its limits.

, , leak detectors and injectors up to 1,050 bar—ideal for pushing gear to its limits. Electrolyser modules designed for multicell rigs and stack benches, handling anion exchange membrane ( AEM ), proton exchange membrane ( PEM ) and alkaline ( AEL ) systems up to 50 kW.

), proton exchange membrane ( ) and alkaline ( ) systems up to 50 kW. Autoclaves that replicate mechanical stress and permeability tests on metals, polymers and components for safe hydrogen storage.

Facilities for inert-gas trials with helium or nitrogen, acoustic evaluations and full HAZOP safety studies—all integrated into a SCADA control environment.

These specialised benches let researchers and industry partners validate performance, compatibility and safety of critical hydrogen infrastructure elements before scaling up to pilot or commercial projects—saving time and cutting costs in the push for industrial decarbonization.

Complementary Facilities in Donostia

When it opened in 2024, TECNALIA’s Hydrogen Laboratory already boasted over 1,000 m² of workspace, loaded with cutting-edge capabilities that perfectly complement H2TESTLAB:

Electrolysers for characterising membranes, electrodes and catalysts and testing green hydrogen stacks under real operating conditions to boost efficiency and durability.

for characterising membranes, electrodes and catalysts and testing green hydrogen stacks under real operating conditions to boost efficiency and durability. Storage and Permeability units, including high-pressure autoclaves for pipeline steel, cylindrical tanks and novel polymer liners up to 300 bar, plus salt cavern simulators that mimic underground storage at pressures up to 250 bar.

units, including high-pressure autoclaves for pipeline steel, cylindrical tanks and novel polymer liners up to 300 bar, plus salt cavern simulators that mimic underground storage at pressures up to 250 bar. Safety and Diagnostics areas equipped with advanced leak detection systems, acoustic monitoring and risk-analysis workflows to underpin robust hydrogen infrastructure design.

All of this sits in the Gipuzkoa Science and Technology Park, tapping into the Basque Country’s wind, hydro and marine energy to power experiments with locally produced green hydrogen.

Strategic Significance and Collaboration

By integrating H2TESTLAB, TECNALIA cements its place at the forefront of hydrogen production research and industrial decarbonization in Europe. They can now support the full hydrogen value chain—from electrochemical generation through storage, transport and safe end-use. Validating emerging technologies under realistic conditions slashes the time and cost it takes to move from lab R&D to pilot plants and commercial deployment.

The partnership with SynerHy highlights the power of cross-disciplinary teamwork. SynerHy designed the piping and instrumentation diagrams, ran the HAZOP safety studies and developed the SCADA controls. Together, they’re part of the Basque Hydrogen Corridor, bringing utilities, manufacturers and research centres into joint projects aimed at scaling green hydrogen solutions.

TECNALIA’s Role in the Hydrogen Ecosystem

Founded more than 30 years ago and now Spain’s largest private research institution, TECNALIA has devoted over two decades to hydrogen research. Its Hydrogen Laboratory supports over 50 projects covering hydrogen production, storage, transport and use. As a member of the Basque Research and Technology Alliance and the Spanish Hydrogen Roadmap (AeH2), the centre collaborates on flagship initiatives—like pan-European electrolyser projects linking 28 partners across the continent.

With 1,500 researchers and engineers, TECNALIA consistently ranks at the top of R&D brand awareness in Europe. Funding from the Basque Government (via Azpitek), Spain’s CDTI Cervera programme and the national IDAE PERTE ERHA initiative fuels ongoing infrastructure upgrades, ensuring it remains a competitive hub for sustainable energy innovation.

Historical Development of TECNALIA’s Hydrogen Hub

Over the past two decades, TECNALIA has steadily built its hydrogen expertise, culminating in the launch of its main Hydrogen Laboratory in 2024 with a €5 million investment. That initial facility dedicated more than 1,000 m² to advanced electrolysis, storage and safety research. The arrival of H2TESTLAB marks a second major upgrade, backed again by the Basque Government’s Azpitek programme, Spain’s CDTI Cervera funds and the IDAE PERTE ERHA initiative. These layered investments underscore a long-term commitment to green hydrogen infrastructure.

Impact on Supply Chains and Industry

Beyond research gains, the lab expansion fuels job growth among the centre’s 1,500-strong team and creates fresh opportunities for graduate engineers, technicians and consultants. By offering rigorous high-pressure and component testing, TECNALIA helps manufacturers refine products before market release—reducing costs and technical risks downstream. These advances strengthen Europe’s position in the global hydrogen market, enabling local SMEs and multinationals to roll out compliant, high-performance solutions in mobility, energy storage and industrial feedstocks.

Basque Region’s Renewable Energy Backdrop

Located in the Gipuzkoa Science and Technology Park in Donostia-San Sebastián, TECNALIA’s lab leverages the Basque Country’s industrial heritage and rich renewable resources. Wind farms, hydroelectric plants and emerging marine energy pilots supply green electricity that powers on-site electrolysis tests. A cluster of utilities, automotive suppliers and steel manufacturers further enriches the ecosystem, creating a “hydrogen valley” where research, pilots and industrial adoption come together.

Looking Ahead: Accelerating Green Hydrogen Adoption

As Europe steps up its push for a zero-emission future, robust hydrogen infrastructure testing is more critical than ever. H2TESTLAB will help manufacturers, technology providers and end-users push performance and safety boundaries, reduce technical risks and speed up market entry. That means faster validation cycles for next-gen electrolysers, more reliable storage solutions and tougher safety standards for high-pressure systems.

With green hydrogen poised to play a central role in Europe’s sustainable energy mix, infrastructure like H2TESTLAB is essential for safe, cost-effective scaling. As TECNALIA and its partners broaden the horizons of high-pressure hydrogen technology, the lessons they learn will inform standards, guide policy and steer future investments—bringing us closer to a circular, decarbonized energy economy powered by renewable hydrogen.