Hydrogen Production in Louisiana: Clean Hydrogen Task Force Unveils Final Policy Report

This November, the Louisiana Clean Hydrogen Task Force rolled out its final report, laying out a clear game plan to ramp up hydrogen production and lock in the state’s spot as a front-runner in the clean hydrogen scene. Set up last year by House Concurrent Resolution No. 64, the Task Force brought together lawmakers, industry pros, and NGOs—including the Clean Air Task Force (CATF)—to wrestle with Louisiana’s past life as the third-largest hydrogen producer in the country and to tackle pressing decarbonization goals. With about 2.8 million metric tons a year cranking out in 2020, the state’s refineries, petrochemical complexes, and ammonia plants already lean heavily on hydrogen. But as carbon rules tighten, it’s time to trade old habits for new sustainable energy routes that slash lifecycle emissions and pump up the economy. “Our state’s industrial backbone is a strength—if we modernize our approach around clean production and robust measurement standards,” says Lindsay Cooper Phillips, CATF’s Gulf Coast Regional Manager. Led by Representative Joseph Orgeron, the Task Force plans to hand over its full list of recommendations to the governor and legislature by December 1, 2025.

Scale-up of Hydrogen Production and Diverse Pathways

The report shines a light on two main pathways:

, made by splitting water with renewable power—kind of the gold standard for zero-emissions output, though it needs clear efficiency and grid-integration rules to really hit the mark. Blue hydrogen, whipped up via steam methane reforming paired with integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), tapping into Louisiana’s vast natural gas reserves and underground geology.

To make sure all production counts as truly “clean,” the Task Force laid out unified measurement protocols that spell out exactly how to track upstream emissions and carbon intensity. They recommend building hydrogen hubs near existing interconnections to dodge hefty transmission upgrades and get commercial-scale electrolyzers and reformers humming.

Strategic Roadmap and Federal Incentives

At the heart of the plan is a state-level economic development playbook that ropes in port authorities, utilities, and workforce training programs. The Task Force urges leveraging the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits—45Q for CCS and 45V for hydrogen production—to bridge financing gaps. They also want to set up a dedicated Clean Hydrogen Council to keep everyone on the same page, streamline permitting, and show off progress on a public dashboard. And before finalizing anything, they opened the draft for public comment, pulling in insights from academia, trade groups, and communities in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles.

Integrating Carbon Capture for Blue Hydrogen

Louisiana’s underground makeup—think deep saline aquifers and salt domes—is basically custom-built for storing captured CO₂. The Task Force recommends ramping up CO₂ transport pipelines and tightening injection monitoring rules. By pairing CCS with reformers, producers can deliver hydrogen with way lower embodied carbon, positioning Louisiana as a go-to hub for industrial decarbonization in sectors like refining, ammonia synthesis, and maritime fuels. But it’s not all smooth sailing—they flag potential snags like permitting holdups, scale-up costs, and environmental justice issues in overburdened neighborhoods. That’s why they’re calling for early, meaningful dialogue with local stakeholders, aiming to spread job opportunities and health benefits from cleaner air. Looking ahead, Louisiana is at a crossroads. If the governor and legislature green-light these ideas by December 1, 2025, the state could unlock billions in private investment, spark thousands of skilled jobs, and become a model for other energy-intensive regions. In a low-carbon future, Louisiana’s blend of existing assets and forward-thinking policy could be the blueprint for hydrogen infrastructure nationwide.