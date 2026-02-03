Hydrogen production: La Française de l’Énergie secures natural hydrogen permit in Grand Est

Ever wondered how Europe could ramp up clean energy without leaning on far-off imports? La Française de l’Énergie (FDE) has stepped up with a bold move. The French low-carbon specialist just locked down an exclusive five-year permit—Trois Évêchés—to hunt for natural hydrogen beneath a 2,254 km² stretch of the Lorraine basin in Grand Est. It’s a bid to boost hydrogen production, shore up energy security and inject new life into former coal country across Moselle and Meurthe-et-Moselle.

From Coalfields to Hydrogen Horizons

The Grand Est region—home to about 5.5 million people and a per-capita income near $28,500—has weathered waves of coal and steel decline. Local authorities are now all in on pivoting mining know-how toward sustainable energy projects. Enter FDE: listed on Euronext (EPA: FDE) and PEA/PEA-PME eligible, it brings two decades of subsurface expertise, blending geothermal mastery with an expanding natural hydrogen portfolio to diversify Europe’s energy mix.

The Road to Trois Évêchés

This new permit crowns several wins for FDE. In 2023, its crew hit significant hydrogen shows in the Folschviller well. By October 2025, drills at PTH-2 in Pontpierre had punched past 2,000 meters. Early logs reveal hydrogen concentrations climbing with depth—and no aquifer issues so far. Those results laid the groundwork for Trois Évêchés, a key step in Europe’s broader strategy for boosted hydrogen production alongside existing green hydrogen efforts.

REGALOR II and Financial Backdrop

FDE isn’t going solo: it’s part of REGALOR II, alongside GeoRessources and Solexperts. In December 2025, Grand Est and the EU pitched in €8.8 million to fund drilling, renewability tests and extraction-tech development through January 2031. Investors love FDE’s PEA/PEA-PME status, especially as Europe hunts for fresh ways to finance its hydrogen ambitions and secure long-term energy security.

How Natural Hydrogen Works

Unlike green hydrogen made via electrolysis, natural hydrogen forms underground through processes like serpentinization and radiolysis. To tap it, crews drill into charged rock formations, deploy downhole sensors and balance pressure to recover gas without contaminating freshwater layers. Under Trois Évêchés, FDE aims to deepen PTH-2 to 4,000 meters, run basin-wide surveys and use tracer assays to confirm true renewability.

Field Operations and Environmental Safeguards

On site, teams run a modified rotary rig geared for gas sampling, complete with pressure gauges and gas chromatography units. While FDE isn’t spelling out exact volumes just yet, it’s committed to robust baseline water testing and ongoing seismic monitoring. Semi-annual impact assessments—required by the permit—mean any anomalies spark swift corrective action, underlining the company’s green credentials.

Synergies with Geothermal Expertise

FDE’s drilling chops go beyond hydrogen—it’s drilled deep geothermal wells across northeastern France. By pooling resources between hydrogen and geothermal boreholes, the company expects to slash per-well costs and speed up timelines. Their geothermal projects have already confirmed stable thermal gradients, hinting that co-developing heat and hydrogen could optimize operations even further, advancing Europe’s sustainable energy transition.

Strategic Implications for Energy Security

With geopolitical tensions squeezing fuel supplies, Europe’s push for reliable, low-carbon options is more urgent than ever. Natural hydrogen promises near-zero emissions and, if volumes stack up, could compete on cost with electrolytic routes—though independent analyses are still pending. A USGS estimate even suggests white hydrogen reserves might rival global natural gas resources, offering a tantalizing boost to continent-wide energy security.

Regional Economic Benefits

Locals see Trois Évêchés as a golden ticket for new jobs in geology, engineering and environmental sciences. Transporters, caterers and maintenance outfits will pick up extra work, too. Thanks to EU funding earmarked for vocational training, the project also supports a just transition, breathing life back into former industrial hotbeds and backing Europe’s wider push for industrial decarbonization.

Looking Ahead: From Exploration to Production

Through January 2031, FDE must report on drilling progress, tracer-test results and reservoir renewability. Prove those hydrogen flows are sustainable, and the company is set to roll out pilot-scale production units—potentially feeding nearby industrial clusters. Paired with green hydrogen initiatives, this could deliver a powerful one-two punch toward Europe’s industrial decarbonization goals.

Mark 24 March 2026 on your calendar: that’s when FDE will drop its next earnings update on PTH-2, permit milestones and budget allocations. As France looks to curb import dependence and hit net-zero targets, the Trois Évêchés permit could become a linchpin in Europe’s burgeoning natural hydrogen economy.