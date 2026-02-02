Hydrogen production ramps up in Italy as ErreDue wins €5.6M PEM electrolyser contracts

Big Wins for ErreDue’s PEM Electrolysers

ErreDue just scored two major contracts in Italy, totaling €5.6 million, and it’s a real confidence booster. The first order is a hefty 2.5 MW PEM electrolyser system, tag price €4 million, set to land in the first half of next year. Then there’s the €1.6 million deal to install a 1 MW hydrogen plant at JMG Cranes. It’s a clear vote of trust in ErreDue’s tech and a big step as they look to scale across Europe in the booming field of hydrogen production and green hydrogen.

Renewable Power Meets On-Site Hydrogen Production

The beauty of the JMG project is how it hooks directly into a 1.3 MW photovoltaic array. Sunlight gets funneled into electricity, which then drives the water-splitting process. You end up with around 160 tonnes of top-tier, 99.999% pure hydrogen every year. And by coupling solar and electrolysis on-site, you tame those afternoon grid peaks and keep the clean energy flowing.

Plug-and-Play Solutions for Fast Deployment

Both systems are geared to push out more than 250 Nm³/h of hydrogen, hitting that fuel-cell grade purity that’s crucial for everything from buses and trucks to industrial heat applications. Thanks to ErreDue’s modular skids, you can have them up and running before you know it—ideal for companies chasing industrial decarbonization without a lengthy installation timeline. Whether you’re fueling a fleet or feeding factory processes, these units offer real flexibility.

Backing Italy’s Green Hydrogen Push

These deals dovetail perfectly with Italy’s National Hydrogen Strategy and the EU’s climate goals. By weaving renewables into your hydrogen production, you’re not just ticking boxes—you’re helping Europe inch closer to its 2030 and 2050 targets. Industry experts see this as a bellwether moment: the appetite for PEM electrolyser systems in Europe’s manufacturing heartlands is only heating up.

A Milestone for Hydrogen Infrastructure

Once JMG Cranes flips the switch, the site will be nearly self-sufficient on hydrogen, slashing dependence on the grid and fossil fuels. With commissioning slated for the first half of next year, this isn’t just another plant in the books—it’s a landmark for Italy’s growing hydrogen infrastructure. And let’s face it, savings on energy bills could be reinvested into even more clean-tech ventures.

The Italian Hydrogen Valley Takes Shape

People keep talking about the “Italian Hydrogen Valley” to describe clusters of hydrogen innovation—production, storage, distribution—the whole shebang. No official map exists yet, but projects like these prove Italy’s serious about carving out regional ecosystems that could rival Germany’s or the Netherlands’. It’s all about building momentum and attracting R&D, startups, and big industrial players alike.

Local Boost: Jobs and Supply Chains

Beyond cutting carbon, these electrolyser projects are set to energize local economies. You’ve got engineering firms, membrane suppliers, service providers, even training centers gearing up to support this new wave of hydrogen production. It’s a win-win: real-world industrial decarbonization, fresh job creation, and a thriving supply chain that benefits the whole region.