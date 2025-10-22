Hydrogen Production Set to Scale at H2 Hollandia’s 5 MW Electrolyzer in Drenthe

By 2026, H2 Hollandia is poised to be the Netherlands’ biggest green hydrogen project. Based in Nieuw-Buinen, Borger-Odoorn (Drenthe), it pairs a 5 MW electrolyzer with the neighboring 115 MWp Vloeivelden Hollandia solar park, cranking out around 300,000 kg of green hydrogen each year. That’s a hefty boost to hydrogen production that’s powering local industry, mobility and the broader shift toward sustainable energy.

When the grid’s at capacity, surplus solar power isn’t lost—it’s steered into hydrogen via electrolysis. Strategic partnerships: A dynamic trio— Novar , Avitec and Repowered —driving the project, backed by both public and private funding.

A dynamic trio— , and —driving the project, backed by both public and private funding. Regional impact: Slashes CO₂ emissions, cements Drenthe as a green energy hotspot, and stirs up local jobs.

Slashes CO₂ emissions, cements Drenthe as a green energy hotspot, and stirs up local jobs. Offtake versatility: Tube trailers haul hydrogen to factories, fleets and other mobility users, keeping options open.

Tube trailers haul hydrogen to factories, fleets and other mobility users, keeping options open. Financial innovation: A clever mix of Province of Drenthe grants, RVO DEI+ support, GroenvermogenNL backing and Rabobank-structured debt.

Seamless Solar–Electrolyser Integration

By co-locating the 5 MW alkaline electrolyzer right next to the solar array, H2 Hollandia turns potential curtailment into pure hydrogen gold. Whenever the Dutch grid hits its limit, extra solar juice flows into the electrolyzer, splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen through clean electrolysis. That hydrogen is then compressed on-site, stored and loaded onto tube trailers for offtakers, ensuring no watt goes to waste.

Financing and Collaboration

Pulling off something this ambitious takes more than engineering—it needs creative funding and solid teamwork. H2 Hollandia’s financial close brought together:

Regional grants: Development subsidies from the Province of Drenthe .

Development subsidies from the . National innovation funding: RVO’s DEI+ scheme and support from GroenvermogenNL .

RVO’s scheme and support from . Private finance: Rabobank stepped in with tailored debt solutions to smooth out early-stage risks.

On the ground, Novar led project management and innovation, Avitec handled engineering and construction, and Repowered drove renewables development. Local grid owner Royal Avebe ensures power delivery stays rock solid.

Driving Industrial Decarbonization

With roughly 300 tonnes of zero-emission hydrogen rolling out annually, H2 Hollandia is set to replace grey hydrogen in factories and fleets, cutting CO₂ and proving how co-located electrolysis can smooth out grid bottlenecks. It’s a real-world blueprint for hydrogen infrastructure that works.

Looking Ahead

As Europe races toward its climate targets, H2 Hollandia shows green hydrogen can pencil out when public and private players team up. It underscores Drenthe’s role as a hub for sustainable energy. By 2026, local industry and transport operators will tap a reliable clean hydrogen supply—fueling economic resilience and pushing the energy transition forward.

About the Companies: Novar specializes in renewable energy development; Avitec delivers engineering and construction; Repowered supports project deployment; the Province of Drenthe and RVO provide subsidies; and Rabobank structures the financing.