Hydrogen Production to Drive 128-MW Power Project in Aurora Ecozone

When you think of the Philippines, beaches and lush green hills probably spring to mind—rarely a cutting-edge hydrogen power plant. Yet that’s exactly what’s taking shape in Aurora province. Here, Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) and Ally Power, Inc. have just signed an MOU to explore a 128-megawatt hydrogen power generation facility that could shake up the local grid and fast-track the region’s shift to clean energy.

The deal, inked on January, 2026, hands Ally Power the reins on the technical, engineering and investment studies for a project estimated at around USD 200 million. They’re eyeing a 20-hectare plot inside the Casiguran ecozone—a spot that’s prime for tying into existing transmission lines and hugging the Pacific coastline for easy access.

Addressing a History of Outages

If you’ve lived in Aurora, you know power outages are as regular as a morning cup of coffee. Typhoons and monsoon gusts can slam the lines, plunging homes and factories into darkness. The Philippine government set up APECO to lure investment and build rock-solid infrastructure, but pesky electricity shortages have held industrial growth back—until now.

Project Details and Next Steps

First up, Ally Power will dive into Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies. They’ll nail down the plant layout, weigh up different hydrogen production methods, map out storage solutions and run grid-interconnection scenarios—all while following the Philippines’ Electric Power Industry Reform Act and Energy Regulatory Commission rules.

Once those studies check out, the partners will chase down an Environmental Compliance Certificate and the rest of the permits. If everything lines up, they’re looking at roughly a two-year sprint from green light to commissioning.

Beyond Power: Jobs and Partnerships

This isn’t just about generating electrons. The MOU also talks about teaming up with the Aurora State College of Technology to launch a Clean Energy Center of Excellence—training the next wave of engineers and technicians on hydrogen infrastructure. Ed Travis, Ally Power’s Asia head, reckons the project could create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, from plant operators to support staff.

Atty. Gil G. Taway IV, President and CEO of APECO, put it this way: “Reliable, zero-emission electricity is a must if we want to draw in manufacturers, data centers and other big players who can’t afford blackouts. This initiative could rewrite Aurora’s energy story.”

Aligning with National Clean-Energy Goals

The Philippines has set its sights on diversifying its energy mix and cutting greenhouse-gas emissions. Solar and wind projects have been picking up steam, but large-scale hydrogen power is still in its infancy here. A 128-MW plant in Aurora would position the country as a pioneer in sustainable energy and industrial decarbonization across Southeast Asia.

Analysts note that big hydrogen plants can fill in the gaps left by variable renewables—offering baseload or peaking capacity without the carbon baggage of coal or gas turbines. That zero-emission technology dovetails perfectly with global efforts to cut industrial emissions and could spark follow-on projects throughout the archipelago.

Looking Ahead

Of course, there are hurdles to clear: final technology choices, funding sign-offs and regulatory approvals will all need to fall into place. But by teaming up now, APECO and Ally Power have sketched out a solid framework for rolling out next-generation clean energy infrastructure.

If the numbers add up, Aurora might soon be exporting more than just fish and rice—it could become a living showcase for how hydrogen power lights up remote, typhoon-prone regions and drives truly sustainable energy growth.