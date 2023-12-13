The H2 station prototype was recently unveiled at COP28.

France-based leading European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solutions), has unveiled a prototype H2 station designed by Philippe Starck. It was recently presented at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai as part of the Green Zone.

The innovative station features a stainless-steel casing.

Starck designed the hydrogen refueling station – HRS by Starck – to be encased in a polished, mirror-like stainless-steel box. A window on the side of the casing displays the station’s interior. The window features a color-changing dichroic glass panel. The futuristic yet minimalist design is reportedly a nod to hydrogen’s invisibility.

According to Dezeen, Starck explained the goal of his design is to be “almost invisible”, to emphasize the fuel supplied by the station takes the form of a colorless gas.

“Hydrogen is clean; it is nothingness, the ether,” said Starck.

“HRS by Starck is elegant and intelligent energy, at the service of hydrogen,” the designer added, “which is the minimum that gives the maximum, serving people and the future.”

In addition to his work with HRS, Starck is also known for furniture design and architecture as well as marine and aerospace engineering.

The hydrogen refueling station can service all vehicles.

Its artistic design aside, the hydrogen station is based on the HRS’ high-capacity refueling points and is fully compatible with all H2 vehicles. It features two pressure settings: 350 bar and 700 bar. It can dispense hydrogen gas to refuel passenger cars, commercial vehicles, buses, boats, trains and construction machinery.

Both modular and scalable, the H2 refueling stations are filled with highly compressed hydrogen gas. This gas is stored and cooled so it can be dispensed using the hydrogen refueling system’s outlet points. The stations can be adapted to satisfy the needs of both public and professional customers.

The first dispensers will be installed next year.

Presently, there are examples of these modular stations operating in multiple locations throughout Europe. However, the first of the HRS by Starck hydrogen refueling dispensers that look like the prototype showcased at COP28, are set to be installed in 2024.

