Hydrogen ship prepares for last leg of voyage around the world

The Energy Observer made a stop in Florida.

The hydrogen ship, a 100-foot zero-emission catamaran powered by renewable energy, including hydrogen that is produced on board, recently docked in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The energy-self-sufficient catamaran is nearing the end of its journey.

The Energy Observer is docked in Florida as it prepares to complete the final leg of its journey around the globe.

The hydrogen ship began its current fossil-fuel-free journey around the world in 2020. Since 2017, when it first started sailing, it has reportedly logged 63,040 nautical miles without using fossil fuels.

The hydrogen ship has tested various renewable energy sources.

Fully powered by renewable power, throughout its sailing mission, the Energy Observer hydrogen ship has used multiple green sources of energy. These have included solar panels and advanced sails called “oceanwings”. These automated 12-meter wings increase the catamaran’s speed and lower energy consumption.

During the course of the ship’s current voyage, 40% of its energy has come from wind, 40% has come from solar and 20% has come from hydrogen fuel.

Sailing through various climates.

Throughout its global journey the Energy Observer has sailed through multiple climates off the coasts of Africa, Asia and Antarctica.

After its stop in Florida, the hydrogen ship will make its way back to France, from where it began its journey. Prior to reaching France, it will make stops in Washington, New York and Boston.

Decarbonizing the maritime sector.

Maritime transport is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonize and currently generates about 3% of the world’s greenhouse gases.

The team behind the Energy Observer project plans to share what they’ve learned along their journey so far, with the hopes of influencing the shipping and maritime sectors.

Sharing what they’ve learned is of particular importance to the team as its “oceanwings” have already been utilized in commercial shipping on a freighter known as the Canopee.

A second hydrogen ship is already in the works.

Dubbed, the “Energy Observer 2”, it is a 400-foot-long cargo ship that is capable of carrying 5,000 metric tons. Another hydrogen ship like the Energy Observer, this second model is to be powered by liquid hydrogen.

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.