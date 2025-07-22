Hydrogen Storage Below Deck Earns BV Green Light: Maritime Fuel Shift Gains Steam

Seco Marine just hit an exciting milestone in the world of clean shipping. They’ve been granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) by Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) for their new below-deck compressed hydrogen storage system. This is a big step forward for greener, smarter vessels and the push toward zero-emission technology.

A Closer Look at the Tech

The system uses advanced Type 4 composite tanks to safely store gaseous hydrogen under the ship’s deck. That hydrogen is then used to power fuel cell technology, driving the vessel without relying on fossil fuels. It’s all in line with BV’s hydrogen-specific safety and design codes (NR678), which makes this a promising solution for cleaner operations at sea.

Why It Matters

What’s clever about this setup is that it doesn’t mess with the ship’s structure or layout. That means shipbuilders can integrate hydrogen storage without redesigning the entire vessel—making it easier to aim for sustainable fleets in the near future.

Laying the Groundwork for Clean Sailing

Getting BV’s stamp of approval proves the system works in theory and is safe to move toward real-world use. As the pressure builds from both regulators and the industry to reduce emissions, solutions like this will play a key role in strengthening the global hydrogen infrastructure.

With more projects like this one hitting the water, the shift toward sustainable energy in maritime shipping isn’t just a future concept—it’s already setting sail.