Hydrogen storage: Korea’s first 450-bar high-pressure shipment hub revolutionizes supply chain

Ever thought that something fizzing off a petrochemical plant could be the secret sauce behind your next bus ride? Well, late last year Lotte Air Liquide Enerhigh—the joint venture between Lotte Chemical and Air Liquide Korea—flipped the switch on South Korea’s very first 450-bar hydrogen shipment center at the Daesan Petrochemical Complex. Suddenly, the country’s hydrogen storage game leveled up big time.

A New Chapter in Hydrogen Storage

Right in the heart of Daesan, off-gases from Lotte Chemical’s plant get a complete makeover: they’re purified, then cranked up to 450 times atmospheric pressure using cutting-edge systems from Air Liquide Korea. Compared with standard 200-bar trailers, these high-pressure tube rigs haul roughly 3.5 times more fuel. That means fewer runs, leaner logistics, and a greener footprint. Once loaded, they roll out to refueling spots across Seoul and central regions, poised to top off buses, trucks, and passenger cars.

Logistics and Mobility Impact

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill pump station—it’s a real game-changer. By moving denser hydrogen loads, the hub can supply around 4,200 cars or 1,100 buses every single day. Fleet operators are loving the fewer pit stops, reduced transport costs per kilo of H₂, and the smoother ramp-up of hydrogen-powered vehicles. It’s a major boost for hydrogen production and the evolution of hydrogen infrastructure.

Partners Driving Change

Lotte Air Liquide Enerhigh sprang to life with a clear goal: turn low-value by-product hydrogen into high-value clean fuel. Lotte Chemical supplies the raw stream, while Air Liquide Korea brings advanced purification tech and a safety-first logistics playbook. Backed by government incentives to expand the hydrogen economy, this JV underscores South Korea’s push for industrial decarbonization and stronger energy security.

Strategic Fit in a Growing Ecosystem

Although Hyundai Motor Group isn’t a direct investor here, its big bets on fuel-cell vehicles and its own green hydrogen hub send a clear message: South Korea is all-in on hydrogen. Collaborations between giants like Hyundai and Air Liquide hint that heavy-duty trucks, buses, and even maritime vessels could soon tap into this high-pressure network.

Scaling Up and Looking Ahead

With the 450-bar hub now online, the next leap is scaling electrolytic and green hydrogen projects to replicate this model nationwide. Exact cost savings are still under wraps, but everyone agrees that reworking bulk supply economics is key. What’s undeniable is that this milestone lays the groundwork for wider, more accessible refueling networks—and a faster shift to sustainable energy solutions.

So next time you hop on a hydrogen-powered bus in Seoul, take a moment to appreciate the chain of chemistry, compression, and logistics making it happen. From Daesan’s off-gases to those 450-bar tube trailers cruising the highway, South Korea’s hydrogen storage revolution is rolling—and it’s just getting started.

About the Company

Lotte Chemical stands among South Korea’s petrochemical leaders, known for repurposing by-product hydrogen into high-value applications. Air Liquide Korea excels in industrial gases and state-of-the-art refining, drawing on Air Liquide’s global hydrogen network. Their JV, Lotte Air Liquide Enerhigh, now operates the nation’s largest 450-bar hydrogen shipment center.