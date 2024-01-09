Revo Zero green lights pre-orders for its hydrogen SUV, Energy

It’s a first-of-its-kind plug-in hydrogen-battery hybrid vehicle.

Revo Zero, a Virgina-based start-up, is taking pre-orders for its hydrogen SUV, Energy, which is a pFC (plug-in fuel cell) technology zero-emissions SUV vehicle.

A vehicle unlike other hybrid cars.

Unveiled in December 2023, Revo Zero’s hydrogen SUV breaks the mold of traditional electric vehicle hybrid vehicle designs. In fact, it’s a first of its kind as far as plug-in hybrid vehicles go.

More specifically, compared to other plug-in hybrids on today’s market, Energy uses hydrogen instead of a fossil fuel-powered internal combustion engine as back-up power for the on-board battery. The vehicle is able to use hydrogen through the integrated pFC unit that houses the fuel cell (provided by Nuvera) and battery.

Revo Zero’s innovative pFC Technology brings together a plug-in fuel cell with a battery and hydrogen tanks. Ultimately, the result is a plug-in fuel cell module that combines the best features of each technology.

The battery functions as the primary power source while the hydrogen fuel adds power to extend the vehicle’s range.

The zero-emission EV and hydrogen SUV hybrid boasts an up to 700-mile range.

According to the automaker, their unique technology allows for fast refueling (as little as 7 minutes on average with H70 dispenser) and extended range, up to 700+ miles (longest EV range in the market).

This hybrid EV hydrogen SUV (which looks something like an SUV with minivan features) is ideal for both short and long-distance trips.

A release date has not been announced.

Although Revo Zero is presently accepting pre-orders for its limited run of model Energy vehicles, at the time this article was written, the company has not stated where the vehicle will be manufactured, when it will be ready, or what the final price tag will be.

Presently, the official Revo Zero site states, “The model ENERGY is currently in development and will be launched once all safety testing is completed. We will keep you updated on the production and delivery status.”

For now, those who are interested in pre-ordering the battery and hydrogen SUV hybrid can do so via the company’s official site by making a $500 deposit (fully refundable).

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.