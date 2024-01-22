Daimler hydrogen trucks will be driving on German roads in 2024

Daimler hydrogen trucks will be driving on German roads in 2024

January 22, 2024 0 By John Max

The automaker’s GenH2 big rigs will start being used in Germany by this summer.

Daimler recently unveiled its GenH2 hydrogen trucks, which will operate on liquid H2 to power an electric motor. The automaker recently announced that those vehicles will start being used in Germany by the middle of this year.

The company is already negotiating with a number of businesses operating their fleets in Germany.

Daimler’s GenH2 hydrogen trucks have been successfully tested in prototype form on a track in Germany as well as on public roads in the country. The early road tests showed the company that when fully loaded, the GenH2 was able to haul about 25 tons for over 1,000 on one full tank of liquid H2.

The GenH2 Truck’s propulsion system delivers 300 kilowatts, according to Daimler’s own claims. Moreover, it is also equipped with a battery that can provide short bursts of an additional 400 kilowatts for purposes such as climbing hills or when rapid acceleration is needed.

These hydrogen trucks are designed for power and range and are the result of a strong collaboration.

The battery has a 70-kilowatt-hour storage capacity. Though this may not sound like very much, it is adequate for using the kinetic energy the vehicle’s regenerative braking converts to electric charge.

Hydrogen Trucks - Daimler logo on Building

Credit: Photo by depositphotos.com

Daimler worked with Air Liquide and Linde as suppliers for the H2 refueling services needed to operate the vehicle. Moreover, the automaker is also using H2 in its liquid form through some of the most advanced storage technologies in order to benefit from the advantages of using the liquid instead of pressurized gas, which is more commonly used.

Liquefied H2

hydrogen news ebookWhen H2 is used as a liquid, more of energy can be transported per unit of volume when compared with what is available from H2 in its room temperature gaseous state. With a much higher energy density, it means that hydrogen trucks require smaller tanks while still achieving the same range or greater. By boosting the space savings and energy density, the vehicles have room for a larger payload.

The liquid H2 is available at special filling stations in Wörth am Rhein and in the Duisburg area in Germany, where it is kept at -253ºC.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Spread the love
CategoryHydrogen Trucks Auto Technology Hydrogen news International Transportation
TagsAir Liquide Daimler fuel cell trucks GenH2 germany hydrogen fuel germany hydrogen transportation H2 trucks linde

About The Author

John Max is an experienced sound engineer with a bachelor’s degree from UCLA. With over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry, John has also worked as a machinist, producing parts for cameras. Apart from his professional achievements, John is passionate about classic cars, owning a dazzling 1976 Porsche 911. While he drives a Toyota Prius on a regular day, John is excited about getting his hands on his first hydrogen car soon. John has been an avid writer for Hydrogen Fuel News for 17 years, contributing to the team as they collectively investigate and learn about the growth and technology of hydrogen fuel. At Hydrogen Fuel News, John is part of a great team that shares a common goal of exploring and investigating the world of hydrogen fuel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.