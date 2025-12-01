HydrogenPro Tianjin Acquisition Accelerates Green Hydrogen Manufacturing

Big news in the green hydrogen manufacturing scene: the HydrogenPro Tianjin acquisition is now official. HydrogenPro ASA just snapped up the last 25% stake in its Tianjin manufacturing plant from Tianjin Miaoqing Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.. Announced on 27/11/2025, the deal hands over CNY 3 million in cash plus CNY 1.8 million worth of equipment. With this move, HydrogenPro wraps up its strategic entry into Asia that began in November 2021.

Historical Context: From Nordic Roots to Asian Growth

The story actually dates back to Norsk Hydro’s electrolysis experiments in 1927, but the modern chapter kicked off in 2013 when HydrogenPro ASA spun out as its own thing. Spotting Asia’s skyrocketing appetite for green hydrogen, they went in big on Tianjin late in 2021. Since then, the site’s been on an upgrade spree—more automation, tighter quality controls and capacity soaring to roughly 500 MW a year.

Transaction Details: Smooth Legal Consolidation

Even though HydrogenPro was already steering the ship in Tianjin, this buyout tidies up the legal side of things. CEO Jarle Dragvik puts it simply: it’s about “streamlining operations” and locking in a cost-efficient setup ready for large-scale projects. Of course, final sign-off still hinges on the usual Chinese regulatory thumbs-up.

Streamlining Operations with Full Ownership

No more partner approvals slowing things down—HydrogenPro now calls all the shots on production schedules, quality checks and supply-chain logistics. That means faster design tweaks, smoother shipments and zero waiting around when big contracts roll in.

Built for the Future: 500 MW Capacity

The Tianjin facility pumps out up to 500 MW of high-pressure alkaline electrolyzer modules every year—enough to power several large-scale green hydrogen hubs. And they’ve already put that capacity to the test, supplying equipment for two of the world’s biggest green hydrogen projects.

Technology that Kicks Challenges to the Curb

High-pressure alkaline electrolyzers split water into hydrogen and oxygen using an alkaline solution and renewable electricity. By generating hydrogen at higher pressures, they ditch extra compression steps—so you get a nice efficiency boost and lower costs in one go.

Strategic Partnerships and Market Position

This full takeover comes alongside a cooperation pact with Chinese OEM LONGi, aiming to optimize manufacturing footprints and seize shared synergies. Rumor has it LONGi might inject fresh capital into joint ventures, driving the global scale-up of green hydrogen technology.

Collaterals and Impacts

Owning the entire site boosts supply-chain resilience, speeds up project deliveries and keeps quality locked into ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 standards. Locally, it secures jobs in Tianjin’s industrial hub and dovetails nicely with China’s decarbonization ambitions.

The Real Kicker: What’s Next?

At the end of the day, this HydrogenPro Tianjin acquisition proves HydrogenPro ASA is all-in on the energy transition. With full control of a proven 500 MW facility and strategic partnerships lined up, they’re primed for growth. And as global demand for green hydrogen manufacturing surges, this streamlined Tianjin operation could let them punch well above their weight.

We’re keeping an eye on this space—because when manufacturing scale, advanced green hydrogen technology and strategic vision come together, you get real-world solutions that can drive industrial decarbonization at scale.