Kore Infrastructure demonstrates its waste-to-energy modular system’s success one year after implementation.

Kore Infrastructure has announced the successful one-year demonstration of its waste-to-energy modular system in Los Angeles, California. The company’s technology can produce 100% renewable energy from organic waste using a closed loop, carbon-negative process. This demonstration proves that Kore’s technology can provide a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to landfills.

In addition, the UltraGreen hydrogen produced by Kore can be used to decarbonize a variety of industrial applications including steel manufacturing and ammonia production. The UltraGreen hydrogen can also be used for fuel cell cars, trucks, buses, and trains.

• Produce 100% renewable energy from organic waste

• Reduce air pollution

• Reduce dependence on fossil fuels

• Modular system can expand production capacity by 50%

• Sequester atmospheric CO2 for centuries

• Combat global warming

• Improve plant growth and soil health

Kore Infrastructure has developed technology that can create a sustainable, carbon-negative energy supply chain.

Kore Infrastructure’s waste-to-energy modular system can produce 100% renewable energy from organic waste using a closed loop, carbon-negative process. The process begins by heating the organic waste under high temperatures in a zero-oxygen environment, a pyrolysis process that converts the waste into fuel. The fuel is then used to generate electricity and heat, offsetting the need for traditional fuels like coal or natural gas. Additionally, the system sequesters atmospheric CO2 for centuries, helping to combat global warming.

“This demonstrates that Kore’s technology is commercially-ready and able to scale up to solve the twin problems of reducing waste and increasing access to clean, carbon-negative fuels,” said Cornelius Shields, CEO and founder of Kore Infrastructure. “Our technology is now available to waste, energy, and transportation sector leaders to provide a Made-in-America, carbon-negative energy solution, creating a supply chain that is emissions-free, sustainable, and affordable.”

This technology produces green hydrogen and renewable natural gas.

The environmental benefits of this innovative technology are unmatched. Not only does it reduce organic waste sent to landfills, but its production also helps eliminate short-lived climate pollutants that contribute toward global warming and other negative effects on Earth’s natural resources! This clean energy can be used in sectors such as heavy duty transportation which have difficultly with electrical charges due their size or weight limitations; these types if vehicles represent nearly 20% percent (or more) worldwide operational emissions from roadways alone.

A Revolutionary Way to Improve Yields and Reduce Costs

The Kore process produces biocarbon, which can be blended into soil to reduce irrigation and fertilizer costs; improve drought resilience; but it also increases plant yields as well.

Reducing Emissions through Industry Collaboration

Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) has contributed $1.5 million towards a demonstration project aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The project, which is also receiving support from the South Coast Air Quality Management District, is designed to showcase how various industries can work together to reduce their environmental impact.

About the company…

Kore is a renewable energy company that has developed proprietary technology to convert organic waste into renewable natural gas, UltraGreen hydrogen, biogas, and biocarbon. This technology helps to reduce the need for landfills and incinerators, and removes CO2 emissions from the atmosphere. Kore is committed to helping create a carbon-negative, zero-waste future, and its technology is an important step in achieving this goal.