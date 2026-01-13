Kutch Green Hydrogen Park: Deendayal Port’s Leap into Clean Energy

Picture this: India’s western shoreline lined with shipping containers and towering cranes, only now the hum isn’t from diesel engines—it’s echoing from green hydrogen being churned out right on the dock. That vision is coming to life thanks to a landmark MoU between the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and developers at Green-Kutch NextGen, paving the way for the Kutch Green Hydrogen Park. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill industrial plot—it’s a living experiment in transforming ports into pillars of the Kandla Port Green Hydrogen revolution.

What makes Kandla a perfect green hydrogen hub?

The Kutch district in Gujarat is a goldmine for Gujarat Renewable Energy, boasting some of the country’s strongest solar and wind resources. It’s already home to a 30 GW hybrid renewable energy park—five times the size of Paris—where panels and turbines keep the electrons flowing day and night. Couple that with a state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage System to smooth out any dips or spikes, and you’ve got a rock-solid feed for giant electrolyzers. That’s precisely the setup DPA and Green-Kutch NextGen are banking on to fuel India’s next green chapter, dovetailing perfectly with the National Green Hydrogen Mission and the wider Green Hydrogen India drive.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out at a regional meet, “Kutch and Jamnagar are turning into major centres of green hydrogen production.” Lining up the project at Deendayal (Kandla) Port plays right into the existing port network—you’ve got jetties, pipelines and logistics all ready to roll. That means green hydrogen (or its liquid cousin, ammonia) can ship out straight to local industries or export markets, boosting the Kandla Port Green Hydrogen vision.

Who’s steering the ship?

The MoU got inked by Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority, alongside a team from Green-Kutch NextGen. Details on the private partner’s side are still trickling out, but it’s crystal clear what the port authority brings to the table: prime real estate, port infrastructure and know-how to keep operations humming. It’s all in sync with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, India’s roadmap to become a renewable-hydrogen heavyweight—complete with policy nudges and offtake incentives.

How does the technology come together?

Hybrid Renewable Energy Park : A blend of solar PV and wind turbines that keeps the electrons flowing steadily into electrolyzers.

: A blend of solar PV and wind turbines that keeps the electrons flowing steadily into electrolyzers. Electrolysers : Devices that use green power to split water into hydrogen and oxygen—without burning a gram of fossil fuel.

: Devices that use green power to split water into hydrogen and oxygen—without burning a gram of fossil fuel. Battery Energy Storage System : Captures surplus power and kicks it back into the grid when things slow down, so hydrogen production never misses a beat.

: Captures surplus power and kicks it back into the grid when things slow down, so hydrogen production never misses a beat. Port Infrastructure: Existing jetties, pipelines and handling gear that’ll load up hydrogen or green ammonia for domestic use or export runs.

What’s in it for Gujarat and India?

Pairing port logistics with on-site fuel generation means this plan scores big for everyone:

Energy Security : Slashes dependence on imported oil and gas by churning out low-carbon hydrogen right here.

: Slashes dependence on imported oil and gas by churning out low-carbon hydrogen right here. Economic Development : Pulls in fresh investments across renewables, electrolyzers and support services—think new jobs from day one on the site to running the plant.

: Pulls in fresh investments across renewables, electrolyzers and support services—think new jobs from day one on the site to running the plant. Climate Impact : Dials down greenhouse gases in tough-to-clean sectors like shipping and heavy industry when green hydrogen or ammonia steps in.

: Dials down greenhouse gases in tough-to-clean sectors like shipping and heavy industry when green hydrogen or ammonia steps in. Export Potential: Turns Kandla into a springboard for Green Hydrogen India exports, hooking global markets hungry for cleaner fuels.

What challenges lie ahead?

Of course, there are a few hurdles to clear. We’re still waiting on hard numbers for planned hydrogen capacity, total investment and construction timelines—that info’s tucked away in future reports. Sourcing enough water for electrolysis in a pretty dry zone, handling land use near the fragile Rann of Kutch and getting local communities on board will all be mission-critical. And let’s not forget the export deals—those will only start taking shape once this MoU graduates to full-blown project plans.

Where do we go from here?

This MoU is an important first milestone. If the Kutch Green Hydrogen Park actually breaks ground and starts pumping out green hydrogen, it could become the go-to template for ports across India—and maybe even further afield. The real litmus test won’t be in putting up solar panels or electrolyzers, but in weaving them seamlessly into port operations and turning a brand-new fuel supply chain into everyday reality.

For now, the Deendayal Port Authority’s partnership with Green-Kutch NextGen offers a peek at a future where ports aren’t just about loading and unloading containers—they’re actually the engines of a global green economy.