Lhyfe Delivers to Essent & Powers Bosch Tests in Deventer

Nestled on the banks of the IJssel river, Deventer is one of the Netherlands’ oldest cities, tracing its roots back to the 8th century. Over time, it’s become a magnet for trade and fresh ideas—and today it’s home to the GROHW initiative, a bold regional network that knits together green hydrogen, oxygen and waste heat. On 3 September 2025, the project hit a major milestone when French electrolyser specialist Lhyfe delivered renewable hydrogen to Essent N.V., firing up real-world tests of hydrogen-ready boilers by Nefit Bosch.

This isn’t just another pilot—it’s Lhyfe’s first commercial green hydrogen delivery in the Dutch market, proof that hydrogen infrastructure is moving from concept to concrete, industrial-scale applications.

Green Hydrogen Supply in Deventer

Lhyfe loaded ISO 40-foot containers with compressed hydrogen and sent them on their way by road to Essent’s Deventer refuelling station. Once there, the gas gets injected into the local GROHW distribution loop, feeding mobility refuelling points and stationary heating systems in public and commercial buildings. Temporary storage and on-site compression keep the pressure rock-steady and purity north of 99.9%, which is essential for sensitive downstream equipment like those hydrogen-ready boilers.

Building the GROHW Ecosystem

The seed for GROHW was planted by engineering consultancy Witteveen+Bos, with energy infrastructure specialist Firan handling permits, safety protocols and system integration across Overijssel. Their key objectives:

Decarbonizing heat in public buildings via hydrogen-ready boilers

Smoothing out grid peaks by shifting surplus electricity into hydrogen production

Capturing waste heat from electrolytic units to pre-heat local water networks

Recovering high-purity oxygen for industrial and medical markets

Local authorities have fast-tracked regulations, and research institutes are on deck to monitor emissions and performance. The ultimate goal? To forge a replicable blueprint for hydrogen valleys all across Europe.

Inside the Technology: Electrolysis Meets Combustion

At Lhyfe’s sites in France and Germany, proton exchange membrane (PEM) and alkaline electrolysers powered by wind and solar split water into green hydrogen and oxygen. They compress the hydrogen to 200–350 bar on-site, then load it into containers that hold purity above 99.9% all the way to Deventer.

Meanwhile, Nefit Bosch is running hydrogen-ready combi boilers on blends up to 100% H₂. They’ve beefed up gas valves, swapped in corrosion-resistant materials and installed advanced flame-detection sensors. Over the next six months, Bosch will evaluate:

Burner efficiency and heat output under different load profiles

Emission levels—especially NOx—compared to natural gas

Control algorithms for safe start-up, shutdown and load shifts

Adaptations to the user interface for facility managers

Strategic Implications for Industrial Decarbonization

With the Dutch government aiming for an 80% CO₂ cut by 2050, heat decarbonization in buildings is front and center. Sure, electrification via heat pumps and district heating remains a key pillar of sustainable energy, but hydrogen has its niche—especially in heritage structures where retrofitting big heat pumps can be a headache. Essent N.V., the country’s largest energy supplier, views green hydrogen as a way to diversify and future-proof its investments. By hosting the Deventer station and collaborating on GROHW, Essent is gaining hands-on experience, building supply-chain links and shaping customer engagement for a hydrogen-powered tomorrow.

Navigating the Efficiency and Cost Debate

Critics will point out that the round-trip efficiency from renewable electricity to space heat via hydrogen can slip below 35%, versus 300–400% for top-tier heat pumps. And today’s green hydrogen price tag—often €5–8 per kg—translates to a higher cost per kWh delivered. Still, initiatives like GROHW are indispensable proof-of-concepts. They iron out integration hurdles, streamline permitting and sharpen safety protocols—essential groundwork before scaling hydrogen into hard-to-electrify sectors.

Scaling Up: Future Volumes and Projects

Yes, the Deventer delivery was modest, but it’s a strategic first step. Lhyfe currently runs four production sites in France and Germany, completed over 470 deliveries in 2024 with a 99% service rate, and has its sights set on a 200 MW electrolyser in Delfzijl around 2030—pending final investment and permits. GROHW’s next chapter may include local bus fleets and industrial customers tapping into waste heat from nearby factories. By networking these elements, the project could boost overall system efficiency far above what standalone solutions can deliver.

Key Takeaways

Lhyfe made its first commercial green hydrogen delivery in the Netherlands on 3 September 2025.

Essent N.V.'s Deventer station now fills hydrogen-ready boilers by Nefit Bosch for real-world testing.

The GROHW initiative integrates hydrogen supply, oxygen recovery and waste heat into one ecosystem.

Independent studies flag efficiency and cost gaps versus electric alternatives like heat pumps.

On the horizon: a 200 MW electrolyser in Delfzijl and mobility applications, driving industrial decarbonization.

As Europe races toward net-zero, Deventer’s lessons will light the path for scaling green hydrogen across heating, mobility and industry. Up next: Bosch’s performance data and Lhyfe’s large-scale Dutch deployments.