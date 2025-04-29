Linde Secures Spot in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, Boosting Clean Hydrogen Leadership

Linde just scored a major win — it’s been named to the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, a huge nod to its commitment to top-notch environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. This recognition isn’t just a feather in their cap; it really shows Linde’s leadership when it comes to pushing clean energy forward, especially in hydrogen production and carbon capture technologies. It’s a big moment that cements Linde’s position as a key player in the world’s shift toward industrial decarbonization and sustainable energy.

Setting the Bar for Sustainability

Getting into the Yearbook isn’t easy — S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is one of the toughest benchmarks out there. Only the top 15% of companies in each sector make the cut globally. By making the list, Linde isn’t just earning bragging rights. This kind of recognition lifts investor confidence, gives Linde a serious competitive edge, and shines a spotlight on its expanding role in shaping low-carbon and zero-emission technologies. And in today’s world, where clean hydrogen, strong hydrogen infrastructure, and aggressive moves toward industrial decarbonization are more critical than ever, that’s a very big deal.