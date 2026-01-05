McGill researchers double efficiency with HMF-driven electrolysis

Guess what? A team at McGill University has pulled off something pretty impressive: a brand-new chemical-assisted water electrolysis trick that nearly doubles hydrogen production at the lab scale while slashing energy costs by up to 40%. Published in the Chemical Engineering Journal on December 1, 2025, the method nixes the usual oxygen evolution reaction at the anode in favor of oxidizing biomass-derived hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF). Running at just about 0.4 volts instead of the typical 1.4, it churns out H₂ at both electrodes and serves up a valuable byproduct for bioplastic precursors, ticking all the boxes for a sustainable energy future.

Voltage : Around 0.4 V vs. the usual ~1.4 V

: Around 0.4 V vs. the usual ~1.4 V Hydrogen yield : Nearly doubles output by tapping both anode and cathode

: Nearly doubles output by tapping both anode and cathode Energy savings : Cuts power needs by up to 40% versus classic water splitting

: Cuts power needs by up to 40% versus classic water splitting Catalyst : Chromium-modified copper gives HMF oxidation a turbo boost

: Chromium-modified copper gives HMF oxidation a turbo boost Byproduct: 2,5-diformylfuran carboxylic acid (HMFCA) – a sweet spot for bioplastic makers

Why HMF? Tackling the OER Bottleneck

Traditional water electrolysis is stuck battling the sluggish oxygen evolution reaction, which typically means cranking cell voltages north of 1.4 V. That extra push eats up a ton of electricity, driving up costs and slowing down the dream of green hydrogen. Swapping out OER for HMF oxidation is like giving the process a pit-stop tune-up – organic molecules are eager electron-snatchers, so you only need around half the voltage. The result? A more efficient route to hydrogen production.

Inside the Cell: Catalyst and Configuration

The setup itself is pretty straightforward: a two-chamber cell divided by a thin membrane, both packed with a concentrated potassium hydroxide electrolyte. On the anode side, biomass-derived HMF meets a chromium-doped copper electrode and gets oxidized into the valuable 2,5-diformylfuran carboxylic acid (HMFCA). Meanwhile, the cathode is busy slicing water molecules to churn out hydrogen gas through electrolysis. By sprinkling in trace amounts of chromium, the team stabilized the copper surface under alkaline conditions and cranked up its activity. The upshot? Hydrogen bubbles off at both ends at a pace almost twice as fast as in standard cells, all while gobbling down 40% less energy.

From Steam Reforming to Renewable Routes

For ages, the hydrogen game has leaned on steam methane reforming – that high-temperature trick where natural gas is cracked at over 700 °C. Cheap and tried-and-true, but it spews about 9–12 tonnes of CO₂ for every tonne of H₂ you get. Contrast that with electrolysis powered by renewables, which can be zero-carbon, but has always been held back by the energy-hungry OER. Researchers have dabbled with organic substitutes like glycerol or HMF to dodge the OER hurdle, but many hit snags: slow hydrogen rates or catalysts that call it quits prematurely. The McGill crew’s chrome-copper catalyst, though, seems to strike the sweet spot, boasting the best hydrogen rate reported so far in this class of chemical-assisted electrolysis.

Market and Environmental Impact

As industries scramble to ramp up green hydrogen for everything from ammonia plants to fuel cells and heavy-duty transport, trimming energy costs is non-negotiable. A 40% cut in electricity demand could mean thousands in savings per tonne of hydrogen, narrowing the gap with steam reforming. And don’t overlook the co-produced HMFCA – that byproduct opens a door to bioplastic markets, adding a nice economic kicker. For anyone eyeing industrial decarbonization, this dual-output strategy is a win-win: you slash emissions and boost your bottom line.

Implications for Ammonia and Fertilizers

Green hydrogen is the linchpin for clean ammonia production, a must-have for nitrogen fertilizers. By hacking down the energy bill, this method could bring the levelized cost of hydrogen down, making green ammonia more competitive against its grey and blue counterparts. In areas blessed with cheap renewable power, electrolyzers that lean on HMF oxidation could be real money-savers. Considering the global fertilizer sector guzzles about 72 million tonnes of H₂ a year, even partial uptake could slice millions of tonnes of CO₂, steering supply chains toward greener pastures.

Scaling Challenges

So, what’s holding this back from hitting the big leagues? First off, HMF isn’t dirt cheap at scale just yet. While it’s renewable – often distilled from biomass waste – the supply chain needs beefing up to drive raw costs down. And then there’s the longevity test: the team has clocked several hundred hours of stable operation, but industrial electrolyzers need to grind through thousands. Next steps include beefing up membrane materials and finding wallet-friendly ways to churn out HMF so this setup isn’t just a lab novelty.

Regulatory and Supply-Chain Considerations

Rolling out dual-output electrolyzers will need fresh policy guardrails. Regulators must hash out quality standards for co-produced chemicals like HMFCA, verify feedstock sustainability, and craft incentives that don’t favor hydrogen alone but also the chemical byproducts. Logistics for HMF might call for new infrastructure – think collection hubs, purification lines, storage tanks. And buyers of HMFCA will want clear specs on polymer routes and end-use certifications. Clearing these hurdles is key to leap from bench-scale bragging rights to real-deal commercial plants.

Positioning Among Chemical-Assisted Electrolysis

Lots of labs have tried swapping the OER for glycerol, ethanol, and other biomass organics, but many ran into tradeoffs: sluggish hydrogen output or messy separation steps. What sets the McGill formula apart? HMF is plentiful enough, the HMFCA byproduct streamlines downstream processing, and the chromium-tweaked copper catalyst keeps things zipping along. Plus, the lower operating voltage eases strain on cell parts, potentially stretching the life of membranes and electrodes. It’s not a moonshot, but in the competitive arena of green hydrogen innovation, snipping off a few hundred millivolts and co-producing a valuable chemical is a pretty sharp edge.

What’s Next?

The McGill squad is already eyeing pilot-scale collaborations with industrial electrolyzer makers and bioproduct firms. Key milestones include proving the catalyst can soldier on for over 5,000 hours and cutting HMF production costs by tapping lignocellulosic biomass. They’re even scoping out other aldehydes – like plain-old formaldehyde – for niche value chains. If they pull it off, we could see a new wave of electrolyzers that marry chemical valorization with hydrogen production, nudging the world closer to truly zero-emission energy tech.

By rewiring the anode reaction, Hamed Heidarpour and his team at McGill University have kicked off a fresh benchmark in electrolysis performance. Sure, there are hurdles to clear, but doubling up on hydrogen output and harvesting co-products feels like a genuine leap towards affordable, sustainable energy. Keep your eyes peeled for those pilot trials and industry tie-ups – they’ll show if this lab-scale win can fuel the next wave of green hydrogen breakthroughs.

source: sciencedirect.com