MTAR Technologies Order: Secures $43.87M Fuel Cell Supply Deal with Bloom Energy

MTAR Technologies Limited just announced it’s locked in fresh clean energy orders worth about USD 43.87 million (roughly INR 386 crore) from Bloom Energy Corporation. Dropped on 03/09/2025, this deal comes in two tranches—one by March 2026, the next by June 2026—and couldn’t be better timed with today’s global push for clean, distributed power solutions. This new MTAR Technologies Order cements their status as a game-changer in Clean Energy Manufacturing India.

Here’s the scoop: MTAR will deliver precision-engineered Fuel Cell Components—think hot box assemblies and cutting-edge electrolyzer units—that form the backbone of Bloom’s solid oxide fuel cell systems. In plain English, these are the heart and soul of Bloom’s Bloom Energy SOFC setups, keeping everything humming at high temperature with top-notch efficiency.

How the Technology Works

At its core, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) is an electrochemical wizard. You feed it methane or hydrogen, it heats up between 500°C and 1,000°C, and voilà—electricity and heat pop out, with almost no nasty emissions. If you run on hydrogen, the only byproduct is water; with natural gas, you get just a pinch of CO₂.

And that’s not all. MTAR’s emerging hydrogen boxes are like mini power stations you can deploy almost anywhere—whisper-quiet, zero emissions. Meanwhile, their electrolyzers split water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity, paving the way for green hydrogen when paired with renewables. By scaling up these units, MTAR is plugging critical gaps in the hydrogen supply chain.

Decades of Collaboration

Back in the 1970s, MTAR Technologies carved out a reputation for precision engineering in space, defense, and nuclear projects. Fast forward to 1999, they revamped as a private limited company and wandered into the world of fuel cells and hydrogen tech. Bloom Energy, founded in 2001, rose to fame as a pioneer in SOFC-based power systems. For over a decade, MTAR has been Bloom’s go-to supplier for hot box components, and their partnership has grown alongside the clean energy wave. This is a shining example of the Indo-US Energy Partnership at work, with both sides riding the momentum of decarbonization targets and government incentives.

Made in Hyderabad, Made for India’s Future

MTAR’s hub in Hyderabad, Telangana taps into a pool of engineers steeped in space, defense, and nuclear know-how. By leveraging that precision DNA, they’re positioning themselves at the forefront of Clean Energy Manufacturing India. It’s a “made in Hyderabad, made for India’s future” story—boosting local talent, creating high-skill jobs, and fueling export pipelines.

Solving Real-World Problems

Whether it’s backup power for data centers or off-grid setups in remote regions, these SOFC systems are built to be rugged and reliable. They’re quieter, cleaner, and modular—so you can scale capacity one step at a time, ditching diesel gensets without missing a beat.

With governments worldwide rolling out incentives and net-zero targets, demand for fuel cells and green hydrogen is skyrocketing. Bloom’s massive 500 MW contract with SK ecoplant in South Korea is proof of Asia’s appetite for SOFC tech. MTAR’s latest win aligns perfectly with those market signals—showing that India can hold its own on high-value clean tech exports.

Positive Impact and Next Steps

Economically, MTAR’s Hyderabad plant is gearing up to hire more mechanical engineers, materials scientists, and skilled technicians—right in the heart of the city. That means fresh local jobs and another boost to the region’s high-tech ecosystem.

Environmentally, rolling out these SOFC systems could shave off thousands of tons of CO₂ every year. To put it in perspective, a 1 MW SOFC plant replacing a diesel generator cuts about 2,000 tons of CO₂ annually. Multiply that across multiple sites, and the climate benefits get real fast.

Strategically, this contract locks in MTAR as Bloom’s sole supplier of hot boxes and electrolyzer units—a clear vote of confidence in MTAR’s chops. As supply chains shift and policies evolve, that reliability will be priceless.

We’re buzzing to see what comes next. Might MTAR and Bloom co-locate assembly lines in India? Launch pilot projects in off-grid villages? Those details aren’t public yet, but one thing’s for sure: this USD 43.87 million order is a strong signal that innovative, cross-border clean energy collaborations are here to stay. And we’ll be watching closely as they bring battery-free, emission-free power to life by mid-2026.