Namibia Green Hydrogen Programme Powers Ahead with €500 Million Boost

Namibia is stepping into the spotlight as a rising force in the global green hydrogen space, thanks to its ambitious Namibia Green Hydrogen Programme (NGH2P). The country’s not just talking about clean energy — it’s making bold moves. In early 2025, Namibia kicked off advanced funding talks with the European Investment Bank for a major €500 million loan, and also locked in extra financial backing from the Climate Investment Funds.

Major Projects Already Taking Shape

Two key projects are already making waves: the HyIron–Oshivela green iron facility and the innovative Daures Green Hydrogen Village. The latter isn’t just a cool name — in its pilot phase alone, it’s aiming to produce enough clean fertilizer to cover about a third of Namibia’s national needs. That’s a powerful combo of sustainability and self-reliance.

Backed by Big Players with a Big Vision

Namibia isn’t doing this alone. Heavy-hitting partners like NamPower, Namwater, and Germany’s BMWK are all in, helping stitch together an integrated setup for power, water, and logistics. The tech behind it all? Think cutting-edge — electrolysis for producing pure hydrogen, green ammonia synthesis for large-scale applications, plus serious investment in solar and wind energy.

Powering Jobs. Empowering Communities.

And the benefits go beyond just clean energy. Early stages of Namibia’s green hydrogen rollout are already feeding momentum for local SMEs, unlocking hundreds of new job opportunities and setting the tone for a cleaner, more prosperous future.

Looking South — And Beyond

Here’s where it gets even more exciting: Namibia is laying the groundwork for a green hydrogen export pipeline to South Africa. It’s a strategic push that could turn the country into one of the top players in African clean energy, with long-term potential in renewable hydrogen exports far beyond the continent.

Bottom line? Namibia energy is going green — and it’s moving fast. With strong partners, next-gen technology, and a clear roadmap, the country’s carving out its place in the future of global energy.