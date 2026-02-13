Nanhai District Launches Industry Association for Fuel Cell Logistics

This month at the Xianhu Laboratory in Foshan’s Nanhai District, a crowd of industry movers and shakers came together to kick off the Foshan Nanhai Hydrogen Energy Industry Association. Led by founding member Guangdong Hydrogen Power Technology, the kickoff showcased their next-generation hydrogen fuel cell refrigerated truck—a real breakthrough for hydrogen energy in cold chain logistics.

Collaboration Framework to Accelerate Commercialization

The new association isn’t just a talking shop—it’s an institutional platform where upstream and downstream players can join forces on hydrogen infrastructure planning, hydrogen fuel cells R&D and real-world rollouts. Member companies have pledged to harmonize safety protocols, pool resources for vehicle and refueling-station deployment, and team up on pilots spanning urban delivery, port transport and temperature-sensitive logistics.

Technological Highlights of the Refrigerated Fuel Cell Truck

Guangdong Hydrogen Power Technology pulled the curtain back on a zero-emission refrigerated truck powered by a sleek hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system paired with a precision refrigeration module. The truck runs on electricity generated from a hydrogen–oxygen electrochemical reaction, spitting out only water vapor. It tops up on hydrogen in just minutes, fires up reliably even in sub-zero weather, and clocks a driving range that easily covers a full day’s route across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Meanwhile, its cooling unit keeps cargo at rock-steady temperatures—perfect for fresh produce or sensitive pharmaceuticals.

Strategic Implications for the Regional Hydrogen Economy

By putting these trucks to work on multiple cold chain corridors, the association aims to slash greenhouse gas emissions in time-critical logistics and prove that clean transportation can be both practical and profitable. Shared standards and joint procurement should lower entry barriers, while synchronized infrastructure planning will speed up refueling-station roll-out. Stakeholders expect this synergy to spark supply-chain growth—from hydrogen production through vehicle manufacturing—bolster local jobs and help China hit its carbon peak and neutrality goals.

Building on Historical Foundations

Over the past few years, Nanhai District has quietly built a robust hydrogen ecosystem. It hosted the UNDP Hydrogen Industry Conference in 2020 and forged key research ties via the Xianhu Laboratory. In mid-2024, local delegations headed to Saudi Arabia and the UAE to explore joint investments in hydrogen parks and tech exchanges, signaling Nanhai’s drive to become a global hydrogen hub in the Greater Bay Area.

Forward Outlook

With the association now up and running, industry players are gearing up for pilot projects in urban distribution and port operations later this year. All eyes will be on how quickly refueling networks expand and how regulations evolve to ensure safety and interoperability for hydrogen vehicles. If Nanhai’s model pans out, it could be replicated across China—and even beyond—making a stronger case for hydrogen fuel cells in heavy-duty transport.