New Flyer Boosts Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Range with Extra Storage Module

New Flyer, part of the NFI Group family, just rolled out a game-changing upgrade for its Xcelsior Charge FC hydrogen fuel cell-electric bus. They’ve added a four-tank module that gives the bus an extra 17.5 kg of hydrogen storage—enough to squeeze out up to 120 more miles between refueling stops. It’s a big leap forward for zero-emission technology, tackling one of the biggest challenges in clean public transportation: range.

Pushing Boundaries in Real-World Routes

This isn’t just a lab experiment—it’s already out on the road with the Humboldt Transit Authority in Northern California. That area isn’t exactly easy terrain either. We’re talking steep hills and remote routes, yet the upgraded bus is holding its own. The system smartly combines hydrogen fuel cells, recyclable batteries, and regenerative braking to stretch its range and squeeze as much energy recovery as possible from every ride.

On top of performance, the environmental impact is impressive. Each bus cuts down emissions by roughly 85 to 110 tons per year when compared to traditional diesel buses. That’s a serious contribution to a more sustainable energy future.

Hydrogen’s Role in the Future of Transit

While some automakers may be stepping back from hydrogen for everyday passenger vehicles, heavy-duty applications tell a different story. This move by New Flyer is part of a bigger push to build out the necessary hydrogen infrastructure for tomorrow’s public transit systems.

Backed in part by U.S. federal funding, the project underscores the confidence that both New Flyer and NFI Group have placed in fuel cell technology as a pillar of sustainable transportation. It’s clear: hydrogen isn’t just having a moment—it’s becoming a movement.